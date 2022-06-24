Security Innovator Builds on Crime Fighting Technology Portfolio

Knightscope, Inc. KSCP, a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced the all-new, K1 Hemisphere Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) and that it is now accepting pre-orders on the Company website at www.knightscope.com/hemisphere.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005104/en/

Knightscope Announces New K1 Hemisphere for Under $1 Per Hour (Photo: Business Wire)

The Hemisphere includes the majority of capabilities Knightscope many clients already enjoy today with its existing suite of technologies, but in a much more compact size and affordable subscription price. It has three cameras providing 180-degree, eye-level, high-definition video; a strobe light; automatic license plate recognition; facial recognition; automated broadcast announcements; and intercom capability, all running fully encrypted on a 4G or 5G wireless network.

The K1 Hemisphere is a perfect entry point into deploying Knightscope's advanced technologies for commercial property owners, residential, bank ATM vestibules, truck stops, lobbies, loading docks, ports, rail, schools, and any other places where the security and safety profile of the places you work, live, study and visit may be enhanced.

The introductory price will be $0.75 per hour on an annual contract. The optional Knightscope+ remote monitoring services may be added for an extra $2 per hour. Knightscope has targeted to begin shipping later this year.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" about Knightscope's future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," "proposes" and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005104/en/