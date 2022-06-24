Javier Zubia from MORFA Architects Announced as Top Winner of First Next Top Metaverse Build Competition

Javier Zubia from MORFA architects has been revealed as the big winner of the Next Top Metaverse Build competition, winning the top prize of a Decentraland land parcel, 3,500 SAND tokens, 2,000 RNVI tokens and a Threedium License.

Zubia was named an overall winner of the competition, as well as finishing first in the best architect category.

He was joined by 62 other architects and designers who also picked up a multitude of prizes ranging from SAND tokens, Renovi Tokens, Threedium Licenses to Aftermath Islands.

Other category winners included Overlord_1420 as ‘Best student winner', Xy as ‘Best freestyle'; CUMULUS (Tania Olvera) as ‘Best Event Space'; Tom Gallant as ‘Best Exhibition Space'.

Zubia's ‘Multipurpose building' featured five levels, each hosting a multitude of activities and designs. These varied from galleries, tiered sculptures; an auditorium for presentations of future NFTs collections, a fashion show runway, a pool party and a concert stage with low gravity zone to enjoy music.

The design was commended as a creative architectural space and scored highly for its Metaverse feel which defies physical constraints, and its imaginative but semi-realistic approach.

The winners, selected from 160 entries by a panel of esteemed judges from across the metaverse and architecture industries, were revealed on 23 June in Decentraland's One Times Square, splashed across the digital billboards of the metaverse recreation of the renowned New York City landmark – the first time a company has hosted an award of its type there.

The largest metaverse buildathon of its type aimed to raise awareness of opportunities in the Metaverse and demonstrate to architects, 3D designers, developers and students how they can monetise their expertise in these upcoming virtual worlds, in addition to the traditional industries they already serve.

All entries uploaded to Renovi's marketplace will be available for purchase, with the proceeds going to the contestants.

The full list of winners and their prizes can be found here.

Andy Charalambous, co-founder of Renovi, said: "A huge congratulations to Morfa Javier Zubia as well as all the category winners – the first buildathon was a fantastic success and the standard of entries was incredible. We look forward to more people joining us on this journey into Web3 and taking part in future buildathons."

