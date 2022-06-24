Innovaccer Joins the CARIN Alliance to Advance Access and Interoperability in the Healthcare Ecosystem

Innovaccer will participate as a member of the multisector alliance to advance healthcare data sharing, enabling consumers, patients, and caregivers easier access to health information

Today, Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced that it has joined the CARIN Alliance (CARIN), a multisector collaborative working to rapidly advance the consumer-directed exchange of health information to improve the interoperability of healthcare data.

"We're excited to join the CARIN Alliance and are looking forward to continuing to make the healthcare landscape more accessible to consumers," said Dr. Anil Jain, chief innovation officer at Innovaccer. "The Innovaccer® Health Cloud has long supported the creation of a connected healthcare ecosystem by complying with industry standards and government initiatives that aim to help all stakeholders overcome healthcare's interoperability challenges. We're firmly behind CARIN's mission to help advance the consumer-directed exchange of data and foster innovative solutions in healthcare, and look forward to participating in the Alliance."

The foundation of the CARIN implementation guide for Blue Button®️ Framework and Common Payer Consumer Data Set (CPCDS), which provides a set of resources that payers can display to consumers via a FHIR API, is to help organizations work on the proposed Interoperability and Patient Access rule from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Additional focal points include work around the Information Blocking rule from the Office of the National Coordinator of Healthcare Information Technology (ONC) and other aspects of the consumer-directed exchange. CARIN also works on the development of a Code of Conduct for sharing health information in the FTC-regulated environment and the identification of best practices for the implementation of various standards.

Innovaccer's membership in the CARIN Alliance aligns with Innovaccer's mission to advance healthcare IT interoperability, make healthcare data accessible and useful for all stakeholders, and help partners and customers unlock the value of patient data. The Innovaccer Health Cloud's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform supports whole-person care by connecting disparate IT silos to enable truly integrated solutions, workflows, and actionable insights at the point of care that can deliver better clinical, engagement, and financial outcomes for all.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is dedicated to accelerating innovation in healthcare. The Innovaccer® Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 96,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 39 million people and generate over $1B in cumulative cost savings. Innovaccer is the #1 rated Data and Analytics Platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

