O. Gene Bicknell Pens a Compelling Story of Triumph Over Isolation With the Acclaimed Book: "HERMIT: A NOVEL"

The much-anticipated new offering from author and community advocate O. Gene Bicknell has begun to capture the imagination of readers around the world. Birthed in a compelling story of triumph over isolation, HERMIT: A NOVEL is the fictional tale of Sgt. Jackson Eagle, U.S. Special Forces Ranger and his intense struggle dealing with the punishing aspects of his isolation, and subsequent victory over the darkness that had haunted him relentlessly.

After escaping an Iraqi prison, where he was beaten and brutalized, HERMIT chronicles his long and painful road to recovery after he leaves the military behind for a civilian life. Shattering his quiet isolation, he encounters a small plane that has gone down in the forest he now calls home, injuring a woman and her son. What ensues is the ultimate life-altering adventure defining a battle between himself and his decision whether or not to live life again. HERMIT: A NOVEL is being acclaimed as a journey to the very core of hope and the need for true relationships in a world filled with isolation and fear.

O. Gene Bicknell is a writer, actor, broadcaster, veteran, professor, entrepreneur, philanthropist, husband and grandfather. He built NPC International which became the world's largest Pizza Hut franchisee. He has raised considerable funds for dozens of charitable causes and has taught MBA courses and lectured at major universities through the U.S. and abroad. Gene founded the O. Gene Bicknell Center For Entrepreneurship, has authored three books and produced a number of motion pictures.

The author proceeds from HERMIT are being donated to the Bicknell Charitable Foundation, which provides charitable funding and support to a variety of children's charities including St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Shriners Hospitals, and many more.

HERMIT: A NOVEL is now available world-wide through Amazon.com and other major book sellers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005013/en/