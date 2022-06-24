AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Gar-Bo Försäkring AB

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb+" (Good) of Gar-Bo Försäkring AB (Gar-Bo) (Sweden). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Gar-Bo's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by Gar-Bo's risk-adjusted capitalisation, which, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), is assessed as very strong. AM Best expects the company's risk-adjusted capitalisation to be maintained at or above the strong level over the medium term, underpinned by strong earnings generation, which should adequately support the company's growth forecasts.

Gar-Bo's balance sheet strength assessment also benefits from a good liquidity profile and prudent reserving practices. A partly offsetting factor is the company's moderate reinsurance dependence, although the associated risk is mitigated somewhat by the use of a well-diversified panel of reinsurance counterparties of good credit quality. Additionally, the company's relatively high allocations to equities and non-rated bonds exposes it to elevated investment risk, which increases the potential for volatility in its risk-adjusted capitalisation.

Gar-Bo has a track record of strong operating performance, as evidenced by a five-year weighted average return on equity of 22% (2017-2021), as calculated by AM Best, with balanced contributions from technical and investment income. In 2021, the company reported a combined ratio of 88% (2020: 82%), supported by strong results in its traditional and identified growth markets.

Gar-Bo is a niche insurer in the Nordic market that underwrites construction-related long-duration and construction-related surety products, primarily in Sweden, with expansion efforts in Denmark and Norway. Gross written premium increased to SEK 395 million (EUR: 43.7 million) in 2021 from SEK 317 million (EUR 38.8 million) in the prior year. In AM Best's view, the specialist construction services that the company provides, largely to mid-market construction and building clients, affords a competitive advantage in its domestic market. Partly offsetting factors include a heightened regulatory risk due to the company's product offerings as well as its geographic concentration in Sweden.

