Boxlight Announces Launch of New Website

Boxlight Corporation BOXL, a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, and services, announces the launch of their redesigned website to better serve partners, customers, and investors.

The redesigned website will offer visitors improved navigation and functionality, a user-friendly experience, and differentiate the Boxlight solutions, including those from Clevertouch Technologies®, Mimio®, and FrontRow™. It will also give better access to resources such as EOS Education Professional Development, the Virtual Classroom, digital guides, free training, and webinars.

Visitors to the new site can expect:

Smooth user experience that guides them through our solutions for education, enterprise, retail, higher education, and house of worship

Comprehensive information about and from our Boxlight brands - Mimio, Clevertouch Technologies, FrontRow, EOS Education

Regular success stories from customers about how our solutions have benefited their organizations

Updated news and information for Partners and Investors

"We are excited to share an updated Boxlight website to reflect the full breadth of our technology solutions and services across all brands. It has been an eighteen-month journey with a team of marketing, product, development, sales, and analytics teams to bring together a vision of all our brands and solutions with our customers, partners, and investors in mind. This will be an ever-changing project to keep up with the demand of our users and our always-evolving product offerings. We welcome feedback to ensure it meets visitors' needs," states Sunshine Nance, Sr. Vice President Marketing & Communications.

Along with the recent announcement of the new MimioPro 4 interactive display from Mimio, the new IMPACT Max and CleverStore 3.0 upgrade from Clevertouch, and Campus Communication systems from FrontRow, the company continues to provide innovative technology and solutions to appeal to a broader market. The strength of solutions available for all markets, including those from brands Clevertouch Technologies and FrontRow, is being recognized and the Company was recently named Overall EdTech Company of the Year by EdTech Breakthrough.

To showcase why we are a standout in the market, our Company and brands will be at ISTELive in New Orleans, LA, June 26-29 - Boxlight (booth #1122), Clevertouch (booth #330), and FrontRow (booth #2824). ISTELive attendees will be able to explore the various solutions including, but not limited to, the MimioPro 4 and MimioSTEM product suite, the IMPACT Max from Clevertouch, Campus Communication and Lyrik portable audio system from FrontRow.

The new Boxlight website will help the company continue to drive towards its goal of becoming a leading provider of interactive technology solutions and services around the world.

To explore the newly redesigned website, please visit Boxlight.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation BOXL ("Boxlight") is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch®, FrontRow™ and Mimio®. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, audio solutions, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com, Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com, or FrontRow https://www.gofrontrow.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005075/en/