MUJEN® Kicks off the Summer in NYC With Andy Cohen's Pride Party and the 70's Themed DiscOasis in Central Park

MUJEN Spirits Partners with Andy Cohen for Pride Sunday Celebration and hosts VIP Party in Central Park at The DiscOasis Pride Celebration, Friday Night

Already generating buzz in celebrity circles in Hollywood, MUJEN® is popping up this summer in New York City at some of the city's hottest events.

The Best Spirit You've Never Tasted™, MUJEN is a new alternative to vodka and gin and is being touted by a group of "A-List" fans for its light taste and natural ingredients.

Andy Cohen's Pride Sunday

Hosted by popular producer and TV personality Andy Cohen, this invite-only, celeb-filled party has become a go-to event on Pride Sunday, and this year Andy, MUJEN Spirits and DE-NADA Tequila are partnering to create a fun filled celebration on the rooftop of The Skylark, the Manhattan hotspot, on June 26.

Bloomingdale's is co-sponsoring the event with exclusive merchandise. Proceeds from the merchandise and a special silent auction will benefit The Ali Forney Center, which is committed to saving the lives of LGBTQIA+ young people by helping protect them from the harms of homelessness and empowering them with the tools needed to live independently.

Co-hosting with Andy Cohen is MUJEN Co-Founder Bruce Bozzi, a long-standing supporter and member of the LGBTQIA+ community and recipient of the GLSEN Champion Award. MUJEN Co-Founder Sondra Baker designed a special MUJEN Pride bottle for the event to honor and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

"The MUJEN and DE-NADA Pride Sunday party at The Skylark is going to be the hottest celebration of the weekend, the month – maybe the entire summer. We will be loud, proud and enjoy amazing drinks in the company of friends old and new, all while benefitting a cause that is so important in the community – The Ali Forney Center," said Andy Cohen. "I know I'll be raising a glass of MUJEN and a shot of DE-NADA to toast to my fellow members of the LGBTQIA+ community."

The DiscOasis Friday Night

On Friday Night during Pride Weekend, MUJEN will host a special VIP Party "rink side" in Central Park at the Wollman Rink DiscOasis Pride celebration.

VIP Party guests will be treated to a skate on/skate off experience featuring MUJEN cocktails, with special guests and celebrities invited by Kevin Huvane, co-head of Creative Artists Agency, Bruce Bozzi and other friends of MUJEN.

DiscOasis is a glittering, immersive roller disco experience in Central Park created by Constellation Immersive, Live Nation and Los Angeles Media Fund, where guests can skate, dance and let loose in a botanical paradise where "music flows and magic grows." Renowned hit producer Nile Rodgers (CHIC, Diana Ross, David Bowie, Madonna, Daft Punk, Lady Gaga) is curating the music and sonic experience.

Thao Nguyen, CEO of Constellation Immersive, said, "The DiscOasis was created as a movement to celebrate community, inclusivity and positivity, and we couldn't be more excited to be celebrating Pride with our friends at MUJEN. MUJEN truly is the best spirit you've never tasted, and we can't wait for our guests to experience it as part of the DiscOasis Pride celebration!"

About MUJEN Spirits:

MUJEN is the spirit that Andy Cohen introduced to Anderson Cooper on the CNN New Year's Eve show, which Anderson said "… Tastes like water and it's light as perfume … It's like a lovely siren licking you from the seas of Odysseus." The whole country watched the two of them enjoy MUJEN, and the spirit has been gaining a loyal fan following ever since.

An alternative to vodka & tequila, MUJEN is a shochu, the No. 1 selling spirit category in Japan - bigger than vodka, tequila, gin and whiskey. It's delicious in all of America's most popular cocktails, and has zero carbs, zero sugar and is gluten free.

MUJEN earned its first fans in Hollywood among friends of the founders, Sondra Baker and Bruce Bozzi.

MUJEN is available at select locations in Los Angeles and New York and for purchase online at ShopMUJEN.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005065/en/