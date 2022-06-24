CrowdStrike Wins Best Emerging Technology Award at SC Awards Europe 2022

CrowdStrike Falcon XDR recognized for its innovative technology in the cybersecurity sector

CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced CrowdStrike Falcon XDR (Extended Detection and Response) has been recognized as a winner in the Best Emerging Technology category for the SC Awards Europe 2022. The awards recognize and reward products and services that continue to stand out from the crowd, exceeding customer expectations to help defeat imminent threats and sophisticated cybersecurity attacks.

Falcon XDR extends CrowdStrike's industry-leading Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capabilities with enterprise-wide threat detection and response across any data source and environment. Driven by comprehensive security telemetry and adversary-focused threat intelligence with the CrowdStrike Security Cloud, Falcon XDR dramatically simplifies detection, investigation and response workflows for the most sophisticated attacks. As a cornerstone of modern security operations, Falcon XDR unifies open and native XDR architectures with the CrowdXDR Alliance to integrate disjointed security point products and acts as a force multiplier for security teams.

"We are honored to receive such a prestigious industry award from SC Awards Europe. As the inventors of the EDR category, we are proud to once again fundamentally change the game with XDR," said Amol Kulkarni, chief product and engineering officer at CrowdStrike. "With Falcon XDR, we are building on our foundational EDR innovation to unify historically siloed data sources to find the most advanced, hidden attacks that may be missed by traditional approaches. The last thing overburdened security teams need is more noise, and only CrowdStrike can deliver best-in-class detection, investigation and response across their entire environment that moves them from reactive firefighting to a proactive posture that stops breaches."

CrowdStrike continues to be globally recognized for its world-class technology and services. Previous SC Awards recognition includes:

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike CRWD, a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world's most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005067/en/