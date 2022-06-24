Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
|
|
EX
|
RECORD
|
PAYMENT
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS*
|
DATE
|
DATE
|
DATE
|
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust PIM (CUSIP: 746909-10-0)
|
$0.0220 per share
|
7/21/22
|
7/22/22
|
8/1/22
|
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust PMM (CUSIP: 746823-10-3)
|
$0.0320 per share
|
7/21/22
|
7/22/22
|
8/1/22
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust PMO (CUSIP: 746922-10-3)
|
$0.0531 per share
|
7/21/22
|
7/22/22
|
8/1/22
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Premier Income Trust PPT (CUSIP: 746853-10-0)
|
$0.0260 per share
|
7/21/22
|
7/22/22
|
8/1/22
* Distributions may be comprised of ordinary and/or tax-exempt income, net capital gains and/or a return of capital of your investment in the Fund.
The funds periodically provide fund-related information on their websites. The following information will be available for each fund at putnam.com at the frequencies indicated: (1) Full holdings will be available monthly beginning on the 8th business day after the end of each month; (2) Top 10 holdings and additional portfolio statistics will be available monthly, approximately 15 days after month-end.
