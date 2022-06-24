Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Class A Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

RECORD/ PAYMENT FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX DATE DATE Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund – Class A Shares (PACAX) $0.0130 per share investment income 7/18/22 7/20/22 Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX) $0.0220 per share investment income 7/18/22 7/20/22 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX) $0.0300 per share investment income 7/18/22 7/20/22 Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX) $0.0170 per share investment income 6/28/22 6/30/22 7/27/22 7/29/22 Putnam High Yield Fund – Class A Shares (PHYIX) $0.0210 per share investment income 7/21/22 7/25/22 Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX) $0.0140 per share investment income 7/21/22 7/25/22 Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX) $0.0330 per share investment income 7/18/22 7/20/22 Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX) $0.0410 per share investment income 7/18/22 7/20/22

