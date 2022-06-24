Rentable & SplitSpot collaborate to Create a Modern and Transparent Rental Experience

Rentable, the industry leading technology company unlocking the value of cash security deposits, and SplitSpot, the apartment rental platform that makes renting easier for everyone, have announced a partnership to build a modern rental experience.

Founded in 2021, Rentable works with operators to ensure compliance with security deposit regulations while providing a transparent moving experience for residents. Rentable allows users to efficiently collect, hold, and return security deposit funds. The company's agile team has nearly doubled over the past 9 months, while scaling up their deposit infrastructure to become compliant in nearly 50 states.

Since its inception in 2019, SplitSpot has raised over $2 million in seed funding to scale their team. SplitSpot has employees in eight countries and is a leader in providing a modern renting experience. SplitSpot currently offers thousands of rooms and co-living options in Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C., and recently announced their expansion into Seattle, Chicago, and Philadelphia to fulfill the needs of renters and owner/operators from coast to coast.

Through partnering with Rentable, SplitSpot can achieve its mission of creating an efficient rental experience for residents while serving as a long-term marketing, placement, and support partner for owners. Rentable solidifies these goals by ensuring security deposit compliance and transparency through a modern, technology-first experience.

"We're pleased to partner with Rentable and offer yet another way to make apartment rentals easier across all the markets we serve. Both companies share the goal of modernizing and streamlining the rental process for tenants and landlords, and removing the old-fashioned paper checks often involved in payments and security deposits is a big component of that." - Ernesto Gaxha, Co-founder, SplitSpot





"Rentable is extremely excited about this partnership with SplitSpot. Our mission is to modernize the rental process through simplicity and transparency, and this aligns perfectly with SplitSpot and their innovative approach to apartment rentals. We look forward to supporting SplitSpot in their continued growth across the Country." - Conor Brennan, Co-Founder, Rentable

About SplitSpot

Founded in 2019, SplitSpot enables a trusted, flexible, and streamlined rental process for both tenants and landlords. SplitSpot's platform modernizes the apartment rental experience for tenants with convenient listings, lower fees, and flexible leases. The platform also all provides landlords with quality tenants and reduced vacancy. SplitSpot's mission is to improve accessibility for housing while providing landlords with quality tenants. Learn more at SplitSpot.com.

About Rentable

Founded in 2021, Rentable works with property managers and owners to help manage their security deposit workflows while providing flexible payment options to residents. Rentable's customers streamline their operations, increase property protection, and save thousands of hours with security deposit administration. Learn more at rentable.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220623005436/en/