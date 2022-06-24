Algolia Named Winner of Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner Awards

Salesforce recognizes top companies that are paving the way forward for commerce

Algolia, the leading API Platform for Search & Discovery, today announced that it had been named a Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner of the Year. Algolia provides a search and discovery platform, which powers more than 30 billion search requests a week, and enables any modern business with an online presence to enrich their end-user's discovery journey by connecting them with the most relevant, actionable search and recommendation results instantly.

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner Awards recognize the outstanding performance of digital transformation commerce partners in the Salesforce ecosystem, taking into account the number of new customers and overall growth.

Algolia's API-first approach enables a unified experience across multiple sources of content from Salesforce's cloud and external systems. In milliseconds, Algolia's APIs allow brands to create search experiences that deliver the most relevant and personalized search results to delight their customers.

"We are pleased to be named a Salesforce Commerce Cloud Partner of the Year," said Piyush Patel, Chief Strategic Business Development Officer at Algolia. "By being a part of Salesforce's Ecosystem, customers can easily discover Algolia and use our platform to improve search and discovery outcomes. Customers can be assured that Algolia is a trusted partner with a proven track record of success in driving increased conversion and GMV results."

Algolia and Salesforce are working together to improve user experiences with speed, agility, and better relevance for recommendations. Customers (such as L'Occitane, Lacoste, Sephora Paris, Tag Heuer, Ubisoft, and many more) consistently see improved conversion rates with the API-first platform, typically by 30% or more. Plus, the user-friendly dashboard gives customers complete control to fine-tune search functionality and create the ultimate personalized search experience.

About Algolia

Algolia is an API-First Search and Discovery platform that empowers builders to compose experiences at Internet scale to predict what customers want with blazing fast search and the best application browse experience leading to more remarkable Discovery. More than 12,000 companies including Under Armour, Birchbox, Stripe, Slack, Medium, and Zendesk rely on Algolia to manage over 1.5 trillion search queries a year. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, Atlanta, Austin, Paris, London, and Bucharest. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

Algolia is a trademark of Algolia, Inc.

