Ralph Lauren Announces Nomination of Deb Cupp to Board of Directors

President of Microsoft North America to Bring Extensive Digital and Technology Expertise to Board

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL today announced that Deb Cupp, President of Microsoft North America, has been nominated as a director for election at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, to be held on August 4, 2022. The Company also announced that Judith McHale, who has served on the Ralph Lauren Board of Directors since 2001, will not stand for reelection after her term, which is set to expire in August.

"I have always been inspired by people who have a passion for what they do, and Deb has demonstrated that in all of her roles," said Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer. "As we continue to build on the many strengths of our Board, I know that she will bring this passion and special expertise as we build the story of our future. I would like to thank Judith for her many years of leadership and her dedication to the Board and our Company."

Patrice Louvet, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Deb has built her career around business and organizational transformations that support growth and customer engagement. As we continue to accelerate our momentum at Ralph Lauren, we stand to benefit greatly from her unique perspective, leadership and digital expertise."

Ms. Cupp was named President of Microsoft North America this year. She has been with Microsoft since 2018 and held positions as President of Microsoft United States and Corporate Vice President of Enterprise and Commercial Industries before assuming her current role. She also serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the IT consulting and services company Avanade.

Ms. Cupp said, "Ralph Lauren has been a leader in American fashion for decades, and their focus on digital acceleration to remain an industry leader is inspiring. I am very proud to join the Board of Directors and look forward to being part of this iconic Company's Next Great Chapter."

Before joining Microsoft, Ms. Cupp spent six years at SAP, serving most recently as the Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Success Factors for North America. In this position, she was responsible for leading the HR business by driving sales and go-to-market strategies, as well as overseeing operations for the field sales organization.

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

Ralph Lauren Corporation RL is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren has sought to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. Its reputation and distinctive image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets. The Company's brand names—which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children and Chaps, among others—constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, go to https://corporate.ralphlauren.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005039/en/