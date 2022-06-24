Locix's Warehouse Intelligence Solution Deployment Named a Recipient of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Top Supply Chain Projects Awards

This award spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions.

Locix, a next-generation innovator in Warehouse Intelligence Solutions (WIS), was selected as an award recipient of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Top Supply Chain Projects for 2022. Locix's winning project featured leading global distribution and logistics company MITSUI-SOKO Supply Chain Solutions (MSCS) and the deployment of Locix's WIS to increase productivity in its Japan and Malaysia facilities.

"We are honored that our joint initiative was recognized for its strategic effort to accelerate the digital transformation of logistics and supply chain," said Vik Pavate, CEO of Locix. "Our collaboration with MSCS reinforces the value proposition behind Locix's vision for a WIS-enabled supply chain in the future."

To increase productivity, efficiency and safety within the warehouse, MSCS leveraged Locix's SmartLPS solution to gain unprecedented visibility into their core operations. This enabled them to baseline performance, drive continuous improvement and maximize productivity; ultimately, reducing worker walking distance by over 23% and increasing picking efficiency by 13%.

"The past 18 months have been a tumultuous time for U.S. supply chains," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "But, the core reason today's supply chains haven't completely fallen apart is because solutions providers have been working diligently to partner with customers and clients to streamline processes, implement emerging technology and deliver results that improve bottom lines and the environment. For many of these collaborations, it's about achieving full visibility, complete forecasting, end-to-end leverage and the ultimate in sustainability."

The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across various supply chain functions.

Go to https://sdce.me/5s59mx to view the full list of this year's Top Supply Chain Project winners. Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

To learn more about Locix's solutions, please visit https://www.locix.com. More information on the MSCS international deployment can be found here.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Locix

Locix develops cloud-based spatial intelligence solutions for commercial buildings, consumer homes and connected devices – digitizing the physical world. Locix solutions uniquely capture location, visual and sensor data and combine them with advanced data analytics to provide spatial awareness and enable actionable insights for automated decision making. Based in Silicon Valley, Locix is backed by leading venture and strategic investors including ID Ventures, University of Tokyo Edge Capital, Murata Manufacturing, Rohm, Prologis Ventures, Daikin Industries, NTT Docomo Ventures, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, iRobot Corp., YE Digital, Yaskawa Electric Corporation and Acer Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220624005015/en/