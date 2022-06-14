Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of the generic version of Nexavar (sorafenib) Tablets, USP, 200 mg in the U.S. market

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. ((BSE: 500124,DRREDDYRDYDRREDDY along with its subsidiaries together referred to as "Dr. Reddy's")) today announced the launch of Dr. Reddy's Sorafenib Tablets, USP, 200 mg, a therapeutic generic equivalent of Nexavar® (sorafenib) Tablets in the U.S. market following the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
"We are pleased to launch this important generic product, illustrating our continued commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients," says Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc.
Dr. Reddy's Sorafenib Tablets, USP, are available in 200 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 120.
Please click here: https://drreddys.com/pil/Sorafenib-Tablets-Leaflet.pdf to see the full prescribing information.
Nexavar is a trademark of Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.
RDY-0522-415
About Dr. Reddy's: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. ((BSE: 500124,DRREDDYRDYDRREDDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy's operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com.
