MOD Pizza Celebrates 3 Million Rewards Members With $3.33 Pizzas

Daily Special Offers Available From June 13-19, Culminating With Pizza Special on June 19; Three Customers to Win Free Pizza for a Year
MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC ("MOD Pizza", "MOD" or the "Company"), the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, today announced the award-winning MOD Rewards® program recently surpassed three million members. To celebrate, from June 13 to June 19, MOD is offering a full week of special offers, available to MOD Rewards members at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide, including $3.33 MOD-size pizzas, and the chance to win free pizza for a year.
A Week of Rewards
MOD is celebrating its Rewards members over the course of a full week. When members make a purchase through the MOD app, they will be rewarded with these special offers:
- June 13: Receive 33 extra rewards points with any purchase
- June 14: Enjoy a $1 MOD No Name Cake
- June 15: Earn triple rewards on any purchase
- June 16: Enjoy a $2 Cheesy Garlic Bread
- June 17: All beverages $1 (beer and wine excluded)
- June 18: MOD will support Feeding America, donating three meals for every purchase made
- June 19: All MOD-size pizzas are $3.33
Free Pizza for a Year
Each time MOD Rewards members redeem a deal from June 13-19, they will be entered for a chance to win free pizza for a year. Each redemption counts as one entry. Three winners will be selected.
ABOUT MOD PIZZA
MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. As the pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category, MOD introduced speed, individual style, and compelling value to the world of pizza. The Company serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 40 toppings and sauces, all for one incredible price. Today, MOD is the largest fast casual pizza concept and one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in North America. With over 500 stores across 29 states and Canada, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work by providing community and opportunity to over 10,000 Squad members. For more information, please visit http://www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
