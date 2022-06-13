Persad Center Announces Date for 2022 Annual Fundraising Gala, Art for Change; Launches Pilot Program to Support Artists

Funds Raised Will Support Mental Health Services for Pittsburgh's LGBTQ+ Community

Persad Center is hosting "Art for Change 2022" on Friday, September 9 at Stage AE on the North Shore. The event, Persad's 35th Annual, is one of the region's most significant art auctions. Proceeds support Persad Center's mission of providing mental health services to the LGBTQ+ community and people living with HIV/AIDS.

New for 2022, Art for Change will include a number of exclusive galleries curated by well-known artists, including Judy Barie, Madeline Gent, Steve Mendelson, Boom Concepts, and Contemporary Craft. These galleries will include a mix of artists and mediums, which they will select to weave together a story that best represents their own aesthetic experience. In addition to curating their own galleries, these artists, led by Art for Change Committee Chair, Mia Tarducci, will also select an additional 50-75 pieces submitted from our generous and loyal art community that will be juried into the gallery section of the show.

According to Marty Healey, Chief Executive Officer of Persad Center, "The positive connection between art and mental health is strong and we know that creating art, whether it's sculpting, painting, or drawing, are known to lower stress levels and promote mental calmness. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought upon a significant economic setback for the artist community, and as the leading LGBTQ+ mental health organization in the region, Persad is pleased to announce a new pilot program which will enable all artists participating in the gallery to receive a portion of the proceeds from the sale of their work."

For 2022's event, the Art Committee, led by Chair Mia Tarducci, has developed a new, streamlined submission process. If artists wish to submit a piece for consideration, they'll follow this simple process:

Visit www.PersadArtForChange.com. Fill out the Art Donor Form and upload a photograph of the piece.

The Art for Change committee will review all submissions and select the pieces that will be featured and auctioned at the event. All artists whose submissions are approved will be notified if they have been selected to participate in the show. All artists whose submissions are selected for the show will receive one complimentary ticket to Art for Change and a discount code for 50% off the purchase of a second ticket.

"We are excited about our pilot program, as it enables us to give back and support the artist community, many of whom have supported Art for Change for the past 34 years," Healey said. "Last year's event was wonderfully successful, and we are excited to share these changes, which we believe will help streamline the process and make this year's event even more exciting."

Art for Change 2022 is presented by UPMC with support from PA Health & Wellness, PNC, and Nemacolin, Key Bank, CrawfordEllenbogen, and First Commonwealth Bank.

About Persad Center

Founded in 1972, Persad Center is the 2nd oldest LGBTQ+ mental health agency in the U.S. The agency works to improve the lives and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community and people living with HIV/AIDS through counseling, psychiatry, groups, Teletherapy and social support for the youth and senior population in Western Pennsylvania. Despite considerable gains for LGBTQ+ people, community members still experience stigma, shame, trauma, and associated impacts. Ensuring that specialized services are available to meet the unique situations our community members face is vital for providing transformative services.

