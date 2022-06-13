Humana to Donate Downtown Louisville Office Building to UofL

Humana Inc. HUM today announced that it will donate an office building in Downtown Louisville to the University of Louisville (UofL) in support of the activities of UofL's Health Equity Innovation Hub. The 8-story building, located at 515 W. Market Street, was recently vacated by Humana and contains approximately 130,000 square feet of furnished and equipped office space that will help centralize the Hub's academic, business and research areas.

The Health Equity Innovation Hub is an integrated, multi-disciplinary collaboration among The Humana Foundation, Humana and UofL that is focused on groundbreaking research, talent development, entrepreneurship and innovation, with a deliberate emphasis on health equity, social determinants of health and digital health and analytics. The Hub seeks to develop solutions for health inequities in Louisville and globally.

"Humana is pleased to donate this building in the heart of Downtown Louisville to UofL, and we continue to be strong supporters of the work being done to establish the Health Equity Innovation Hub," said Dr. Nwando Olayiwola, Chief Health Equity Officer & Senior Vice President at Humana. "Having the Hub in close proximity to our downtown offices will allow for better collaboration and ultimately will result in greater impact for the important work being done to solve health inequities."

"As we considered potential new uses for the 515 building, we knew that we wanted to find an occupant that would add to the vibrancy and diversity of downtown while also aligning closely with Humana's mission to improve the health and wellbeing of our members and communities," said Douglas Edwards, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Associate & Business Solutions at Humana. "We could not think of a better neighbor for the downtown business district than UofL."

"We appreciate Humana's generous donation of this building to UofL, as well as the ongoing support provided by Humana and The Humana Foundation for the Health Equity Innovation Hub," said Lori Stewart Gonzalez, interim president of UofL. "We are excited to share more details about the building and the Health Equity Innovation Hub in the near future."

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience with the goal of making health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company's website at humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information.

About The Humana Foundation

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc., one of the nation's leading health and well-being companies. Located in Louisville, Ky., The Humana Foundation seeks to co-create communities where leadership, culture, and systems work to improve and sustain positive health outcomes. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

Humana and The Humana Foundation are dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility. Our goal is to ensure that every business decision we make reflects our commitment to improving the health and well-being of each person, each community, the environment, and the collective healthcare system.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005836/en/