Starbucks to Host 2022 Investor Day

Starbucks Corporation SBUX will host its 2022 Investor Day in Seattle on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The event will feature presentations, as well as a question and answer session with the company's senior leadership team members, including Howard Schultz, interim chief executive officer, and Rachel Ruggeri, chief financial officer. The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. PT/10:30 a.m. ET and expected to conclude at approximately 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. The event will be webcast and all interested parties are invited to access the webcast from the Events & Presentations section of the company's website. A replay of the webcast and slides shown during the presentations will be available on the company's website the following day.

