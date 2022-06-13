The Marketing Alliance Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 per share

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. MAAL ("TMA" or the "Company"), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.07 per share cash dividend for shareholders of record on June 30, 2022, to be paid on or about July 12, 2022.

About The Marketing Alliance, Inc.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, TMA provides support to independent insurance brokerage agencies, with a goal of integrating insurance and "insuretech" engagement platforms to provide members value-added services on a more efficient basis than they can achieve individually.

TMA's common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (http://www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "MAAL".

Forward Looking Statement

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect TMA's business and prospects. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements TMA makes regarding our expectations for our performance, and our ability and intent to pay dividends, in future periods. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our estimates, expectations or intentions only as of the date hereof, or as of such earlier dates as are indicated, and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation unanticipated developments that prevent or delay payment of dividends and other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in TMA's cautionary statements contained in its public disclosures with respect to its financial condition and results of operations. While TMA may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, TMA specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

