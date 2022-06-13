Matthew Moynahan Appointed to OneSpan's Board of Directors

Jean Holley retired from the Board

OneSpan Inc. OSPN, the digital agreements security company, announced today its Board of Directors (the "Board") appointed Matthew Moynahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, to the Board effective immediately following the conclusion of the Company's annual meeting of stockholders on June 8, 2022.

"Matt's appointment to the Board reflects his exceptional track record in implementing growth strategies and operational transformation," stated Al Nietzel, OneSpan's Chair of the Board. "In less than six months as CEO, he led a rigorous process to establish our new vision and growth strategy. We are implementing that strategy now and look forward to Matt's continued strong contributions as we move into our next phase of growth."

"I am honored and excited to lead OneSpan's strategic transformation while also serving as a director," stated Matthew Moynahan. "This is a pivotal time for the Company and I look forward to working closely with the Board as we shape our bright future, build upon our strong security and e-signature foundation, and create long-term value for our shareholders."

Mr. Moynahan continued, "On behalf of OneSpan, I want to thank Jean Holley for her dedicated service to the Company since joining the Board in 2006. Most recently, Jean was Chair of our Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and was instrumental in the Board refreshment efforts over the last two years. Her support and guidance during our current transformation planning process were essential to moving the Company forward."

