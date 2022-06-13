Pfizer, MorphoSys and Incyte Enter into Clinical Trial Collaboration for Monjuvi® (tafasitamab-cxix) in Combination with TTI-622, a Fusion Protein Directed Against CD47

Pfizer Inc. PFE, MorphoSys U.S. Inc., a fully owned subsidiary of MorphoSys AG (MORMOR, and Incyte INCY today announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement to investigate the immunotherapeutic combination of Pfizer's TTI-622, a novel SIRPα-Fc fusion protein, and Monjuvi® (tafasitamab-cxix) plus lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).

"TTI-622 blocks the signal-regulatory protein (SIRP)α–CD47 axis, which is a key checkpoint expected to become an important backbone immunotherapy across multiple tumors, especially hematological cancers," said Chris Boshoff, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Development Officer, Oncology, Pfizer Global Product Development. "The early results for TTI-622 in late-line advanced lymphoid malignancies reflect the potential for class-leading monotherapy activity, and preclinical evidence with a diverse set of therapeutic agents provide a strong rationale for testing combination therapies. We are pleased to collaborate with MorphoSys and Incyte, generating additional evidence on the potential of TTI-622 to improve outcomes for patients with DLBCL."

‟Monjuvi in combination with lenalidomide is an important treatment option for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and its mechanism of action, efficacy and safety profile make it an attractive combination partner," said Malte Peters, M.D., MorphoSys Chief Research and Development Officer. "We believe that the addition of novel immunotherapies, such as the investigational anti-CD47 blocking agent TTI-622, to the backbone of Monjuvi plus lenalidomide have the potential to provide new meaningful combination treatment options for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma."

‟This collaboration has the potential to advance patient care in an area where there continues to be significant unmet medical need," said Lance Leopold, M.D., Group Vice President, Clinical Development Hematology and Oncology at Incyte. "We are proud to support this research effort to evaluate the potential of a new chemotherapy-free combination for these patients."

Pfizer's TTI-622 is currently in Phase 1b/2 development across several indications, with a focus on hematological malignancies. CD47 is an innate immune checkpoint that binds SIRPα and delivers a "don't eat me" signal to suppress macrophage phagocytosis. Overexpression of CD47 in solid and hematological malignancies, including in DLBCL, is associated with poor prognosis.

Monjuvi (marketed ex-U.S. as Minjuvi®), a CD19-directed immunotherapy, in combination with lenalidomide is a treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL not otherwise specified, and who are not eligible for ASCT. In this indication, accelerated or conditional approvals were granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory authorities. Monjuvi is being co-commercialized by MorphoSys and Incyte in the United States. Incyte has exclusive commercialization rights outside the United States.

Preclinical data by Morphosys have shown a strong synergy of Monjuvi and anti-CD47 antibodies in in vitro and in vivo lymphoma models, providing scientific rationale for investigating this combination in clinical trials. This preclinical data was presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition in 2020.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will initiate a multicenter, international Phase 1b/2 study of TTI-622 with Monjuvi and lenalidomide for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL who are not eligible for ASCT. MorphoSys and Incyte will provide Monjuvi for the study, which will be sponsored and funded by Pfizer and is planned to be conducted in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The collaboration is effective immediately upon the execution of the agreement.

About Tafasitamab

Tafasitamab is a humanized Fc-modified CD19 targeting immunotherapy. In 2010, MorphoSys licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc. Tafasitamab incorporates an XmAb® engineered Fc domain, which mediates B-cell lysis through apoptosis and immune effector mechanism including Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) and Antibody-Dependent Cellular Phagocytosis (ADCP).

In the United States, Monjuvi® (tafasitamab-cxix) is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

In Europe, Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) received conditional marketing authorization in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

Tafasitamab is being clinically investigated as a therapeutic option in B-cell malignancies in several ongoing combination trials.

Monjuvi® and Minjuvi® are registered trademarks of MorphoSys AG. Tafasitamab is co-marketed by Incyte and MorphoSys under the brand name MONJUVI® in the U.S., and marketed by Incyte under the brand name Minjuvi® in Europe, the UK and Canada.

XmAb® is a registered trademark of Xencor, Inc.

About Pfizer Oncology

At Pfizer Oncology, we are committed to advancing medicines wherever we believe we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of people living with cancer. Today, we have an industry-leading portfolio of 24 approved innovative cancer medicines and biosimilars across more than 30 indications, including breast, genitourinary, colorectal, blood and lung cancers, as well as melanoma.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn,YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

About MorphoSys

At MorphoSys, we are driven by our mission: More life for people with cancer. As a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, we use groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. MorphoSys is headquartered in Planegg, Germany, and has its U.S. operations anchored in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit us at www.morphosys.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Incyte

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005549/en/