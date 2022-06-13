IME South Confirms Hundreds of Exhibitors Bringing Automation and Technological Advancement to Manufacturing for the Event's 2022 Debut

ATX South and D&M South attract industry-leading speakers to the show floor theaters, including Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM), Elem Additive (Xerox 3D Printing), NC State University, Nufabrx, Siemens, among others.

Expert-led educational sessions bridging topics from 3D printing and design, medtech, processing, smart manufacturing, as well as building the talent pipeline for manufacturing in the Southeast.

Automation Technology Expo (ATX) and Design & Manufacturing (D&M) South, two of six co-located event brands that make up IME South, the Southeast's most comprehensive advanced manufacturing event brands, are gearing up for a strong event launch in North Carolina. The event's inaugural edition revealed a high-caliber speaker lineup, with many of the world's leading manufacturers in tow confirmed to exhibit innovative technologies and products spanning a wide selection of applications, from medtech and advanced design manufacturing, processing and factory automation, to plastics and packaging.

Slated for June 14-16 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, ATX South and D&M South are co-located alongside Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) South, SouthPack, Powder & Bulk Solids (PBS) South, and Plastec South, facilitating cross-category discovery.

Only a few days away, senior-level executives and leading experts from the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM), Balluff EMEA, Elem Additive (Xerox 3D Printing), Makersboro USA, NC State University, Nufabrx, Proreli, Siemens, and Technical Associates of Charlotte are ready to address the manufacturing industry's recent boom in the Southeast region with an audience of peers.

"The manufacturing industry has been historically slow to adopt automated technologies, comparably to other markets, and the pandemic only heightened the need for improved agility and automated processes," said Steve Everly, Group Event Director, IME South at Informa Markets. "There is incredible investment in the maturation and adoption of advanced technologies that will bridle the challenges the multi-billion-dollar manufacturing industry faces, from workforce gaps to supply chain disruption. Much of this investment is dedicated to re-shoring efforts fueling a migration to the Southeastern region of the U.S. – IME South could not come at a better time for the industry."

Everly continued, "We could not be more excited to provide a meeting point for engineers, manufacturers, and suppliers from across the nation keen on tapping into this burgeoning manufacturing hub, facilitating peer-to-peer connection and new technology discovery."

Among the notable ATX South and D&M South companies confirmed to exhibit on the show floor include ARBURG, Arthur G. Russell Co., Aspect Automation, Automation NTH, Cimtec Automation, Control Source, Inc., Delta Modtech, JR Automation, Kaeser Compressors, LUTZE Inc., North Coast Technical, Promess Inc., Renishaw, Sanyo Denki America, THK America, and more.

Select educational sessions held at the Advanced Manufacturing Stage include:

Fighting the Maintenance Crisis: Strategies & Solutions

Speakers from: Makersboro USA, Proreli, Technical Associates of Charlotte, Key Warehouse Solutions and Bowling Green State University

The estimated number of available jobs continues to arise with each announcement from high-profile companies. Much is made of new roles that require high levels of technical specialization – but who will manage and maintain these facilities? Manufacturing is in the midst of a facility maintenance crisis. These are high-paying jobs that are crucial to the survival and thriving of manufacturing in the Southeast, but the labor market is already tight, and the pipeline for new talent needs further development.

Redefining the Manufacturing Cell: New Economics, New Teams, New Tech

Speakers from: Balluff EMEA, VKS and Industry 4.0 Club

Manufacturing cells have enabled businesses to minimize waste and achieve greater agility for decades. Cells underpin the just-in-time model that drives our globalized supply chain, but as the frequency of supply chain and economic crises rises, many businesses are beginning to re-examine the JIT model and take a more resilient approach. What do you need to make your process more resilient while maintaining profitability? How do you reimagine the cells on your plant floor, and what technologies and skillsets do you need to become more resilient while maintaining optimal profitability? If you're standing up a new plant, what technical, talent, and economic considerations will drive your process design?

Panel: Material, Machine, and Application: Optimizing Your Process for Additive Manufacturing

Speakers from: CRP Group, Siemens and Elem Additive (Xerox 3D Printing)

New applications for additive manufacturing technology continue to emerge, but the technology's true potential is limited by the availability of materials suited to a broader range of applications. This problem will only be solved when a deep understanding of the characteristics of printing materials is incorporated much earlier in the design process than ever before. What is the relationship between material, machine, and application, and how you can use this understanding to develop an additive manufacturing for your process?

How Local Governments Play a Role in Energizing the Manufacturing Sector

Speakers from: Loudon County Economic Development, Caldwell County, CIVICALLY, INC., NC State University and Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina

Local and state governments attract new businesses – in the Southeast U.S., county managers, economic development groups and state governments have contributed to the region's explosive growth in manufacturing. Whether you are a manufacturer of goods or a supplier of technology and expertise, it is critical to understand the role of local governments in creating a business-friendly environment to support your enterprise.

