Wrangler to Serve as the Exclusive Denim Sponsor of Lollapalooza Chicago, Lollapalooza Berlin and Austin City Limits Music Festival

Denim Icon Launches "75 Days of Summer" to Celebrate Milestone 75th Year with Music Fans

One of America's most recognized denim labels, Wrangler®, today announced a collaboration with three iconic music festivals celebrating self-expression and shared passion through music, fashion and culture. The sponsorship kicks off with "75 Days of Summer", a sweepstakes offering 75 days of prizes to destination music festivals Lollapalooza (Chicago and Berlin) and Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL Fest).

At each festival, Wrangler will activate onsite showcasing its authentic brand heritage to music fans in a variety of ways. In the Wrangler booth, an interactive customer space, fans can buy exclusive denim festival merchandise and personalize it with free laser customization specific to the festival. The brand will also offer enhanced personalization options for select artists and VIPs behind-the-scenes. A complete line of Wrangler x Lollapalooza apparel, including tees and denim, will also be available on Wrangler.com.

"Fans are thrilled to be back to experiencing music and showcasing festival fashion in real life," says Holly Wheeler, vice president global marketing - Wrangler. "At a time when western influence continues to surge in the world of fashion, festivals are combining different genres, fan bases, lifestyles and experiences across the globe. With a record-breaking summer season, diverse lineups and trailblazing interactive options for fans, we're thrilled to collaborate with C3 Presents and Live Nation to celebrate with music fans in ways we haven't before."

With rockstars, country music and global legends of past and present consistently wearing the iconic denim label, music has been a fundamental part of the 75-year-old Wrangler brand and a passion point that spans generations. As true unifiers, both song and style have an electric way of bringing together people from all walks of life in self-expression and celebration.

"Music festivals have always acted as launchpads for the latest and most creative fashion trends," says Stephanie Adamson, senior merchandise manager at C3 Presents. "Festivals invite a spirit of individuality, and the creative possibilities are endless at the intersection of fashion and music. Our collaboration with Wrangler is a relevant and timely expression of that."

Visit Wrangler at Lollapalooza Chicago July 28-31, 2022; Lollapalooza Berlin September 24-25, 2022; and at ACL on October 7-9 and October 14-16, 2022. Visit livenation.com/wrangler75sweeps for additional details regarding the ‘75 Days of Summer Music' sweepstakes. To learn more about the Wrangler's collaboration with Live Nation festivals and #Wrangler75, visit Wrangler.com.

About Wrangler®

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands KTB, has been an icon in authentic American style for 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment LYV is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About C3 Presents

C3 Presents creates live experiences for millions of fans across the globe, setting the new standard each year for events that are as memorable as they are spectacular. One of the world's largest music festival producers, C3 is the force behind some of the world's most iconic multi-day festivals including Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas and Lollapalooza in Chicago and its six international editions — drawing a combined 2 million music lovers annually. The current event roster also includes Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (Manchester, TN), Innings Festival (Tempe and Tampa), Shaky Knees (Atlanta), Austin Food + Wine Festival and many more.

C3 has produced a diverse portfolio of affinity-building experiences for high profile brands and cultural institutions, including the Biden Inauguration Field of Flags, the Obama Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies, White House Easter Egg Roll, the NFL Draft Fan Festival (Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas), plus initiatives for the PGA Tour, Nike and more.

