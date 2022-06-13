IntelePeer and DevSavant Announce Universidad de los Andes Scholarship Winner

IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) and Communications Workflow Automation provider, and DevSavant.ai, a leading Colombian software development company, are pleased to announce the winner of the first annual DevSavant Academy Scholarship, Carlos Ariza, a 24-year-old student from Cucuta, Colombia. The winner was announced at the Digital Transformation 4.0 & Beyond presentation held at the Universidad de Los Andes.

"I am pleased to work with DevSavant and the Universidad de Los Andes in creating and announcing today's scholarship winner," commented IntelePeer CEO Frank Fawzi. "It's critical in today's environment to have a strong pipeline of tech talent and Carlos Ariza has proven to be a student that's more than deserving of the scholarship. The sciences are about taking big problems and innovating to bring forth solutions, and I have no doubt Carlos and all the students at the Universidad will be among those leading us into a new era of innovation where technology and human genius come together to solve humanity's new challenges."

Carlos Ariza, a 24-year-old computer and systems engineering student from the Universidad de los Andes, commented, "I am very happy to receive this opportunity. From the age of 12 I had a great passion for programming, and I have always believed that technology facilitates many everyday situations, from controlling a traffic signal so that there are fewer accidents to managing industrial processes. The high labor demand that exists in IT shows that there is a need to satisfy; that is why promoting this type of program is so important."

"DevSavant is a company that believes in the technical and human qualities of Colombian talent. For this reason, we are motivated to accelerate the professional development of those who have already fallen in love with the IT sector, and we constantly seek to offer opportunities to make it a reality; Carlos Ariza is one such proof point," said DevSavant CEO, Daniel Peña. "We hope that when he graduates, he fills one of the vacancies we have in the organization, the number of which today amounts to 46 at different position levels."

The scholarship will provide a semester of tuition to Ariza. Through a rigorous application process, Ariza demonstrated exceptional technical aptitude as well as financial need. The award was presented at the conclusion of the Digital Transformation 4.0 Ted-style talk, where Fawzi, Pena and Rubby Casallas, dean of the School of Engineering, discussed why digital transformation is more than moving to the cloud and explained why studying technology and engineering is more important than ever.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer helps companies better engage their customers by creating modern customer experiences from the cloud that augment existing communication solutions… in minutes. Its platform is a workflow communications engine that provides management for voice automation, messaging, AI, analytics, and the tools to help businesses tailor their customer engagement without requiring developer resources. IntelePeer provides its clients with instantly available pre-built solutions and workflow-based building tools to infinitely customize their interaction and rich APIs for more customized experiences, all built on its CPaaS platform. IntelePeer's easy-to-use and intuitive no-code templates, low-code, co-creation, and turn-key communication options result in rapid time to value for its customers, regardless of their technical experience. For more information, visit: www.IntelePeer.com

About DevSavant

DevSavant Inc. is a software development company, dedicated to supporting, transforming and expanding the products of Savant Growth's portfolio companies. Consistent with Savant Growth's mission to revolutionize the concept of Smart Capital, DevSavant focuses on providing quality services to its clients' tech needs. By creating a structure of trust and accountability, our tech experts have had the opportunity to become an extension of our clients team. Thanks to our team's adaptability and savviness, we've created a perfect synergy with our clients; helping them grow into capital-efficient, market-leading companies. For more information, visit: www.devsavant.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005787/en/