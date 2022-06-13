Church Pension Group to Host Webinar for Individuals Attending the 80th General Convention of the Episcopal Church

The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church, announced that it will host a virtual panel conversation with Bishop Thomas Brown, Chair of The Church Pension Fund Board of Trustees (CPF Board); Canon Kathryn McCormick, Chair-elect of the CPF Board; Mary Kate Wold, CEO and President of CPG; and other CPG leaders and CPF Board members, who will share updates to CPG's earlier Report to the 80th General Convention (The Blue Book).

The event will take place on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET. All Deputies and Bishops attending the 80th General Convention of The Episcopal Church and other clergy, lay employees, volunteers, and lay leaders who serve the Church are invited to register at cpg.org/R2GCwebinar.

"In lieu of meeting each other face-to-face at General Convention this July, we invite members of the Church to a virtual conversation with our leadership and members of the CPF Board," said Ms. Wold. "This forum will offer those attending General Convention and others an opportunity to learn more about CPG and to answer questions they may have in advance of General Convention and its upcoming elections for the CPF Board."

The panel, which will be moderated by the Rev. Clayton Crawley, Chief Church Relations Officer, will also feature Frank Armstrong, Chief Operating Officer; Kevin Lindahl, Esq., Vice Chair of the Investment Committee of the CPF Board; Sandra F. McPhee, Esq., Vice Chair of the Benefits Policy Committee of the CPF Board; Bishop Brian Prior, Vice Chair of the CPF Board, and Roger Sayler, Chief Investment Officer.

In advance of the webinar, individuals are encouraged to view CPG's General Convention resource hub at cpg.org/GC80.

CPG has hosted several webinars to share information about its work, to collect feedback and to discuss topics of interest to the Church. Individuals are encouraged to view past webinars with senior leaders of CPG who have engaged in conversations on topics ranging from pension parity to racial reconciliation and socially responsible investing. Past webinars can be viewed on CPG's YouTube channel.

About The Church Pension Fund Board of Trustees

Governance of CPF is provided by a 25-member Board of Trustees, 24 of whom are elected by the General Convention of The Episcopal Church. CPF's CEO and President is elected by the CPF Board and serves as the 25th Trustee. The CPF Board is responsible for oversight of CPG's strategic direction and makes important policy decisions that affect the products and services that CPG offers the clergy and lay employees of The Episcopal Church and its institutions, working closely with its Executive Leadership Team. Lay and ordained church leaders, experienced investment managers, business and professional leaders, and attorneys are among the professions represented on the CPF Board. View the principal governance documents for CPF and the Board.

About the Church Pension Group

The Church Pension Group (CPG) is a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church. It maintains three lines of business—benefits, insurance, and publishing. CPG provides retirement, health, life insurance, and related benefits for clergy and lay employees of The Episcopal Church, as well as property and casualty insurance and book and music publishing, including the official worship materials of the Church. Follow CPG on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn. cpg.org

