Menlo Micro Unveils Latest Switching Innovations at IMS2022

Join Us in Denver at the Colorado Convention Center, June 19-24, at IMS Booth #7110

Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro), the company responsible for reinventing the electronic switch with its Ideal Switch technology, will showcase its latest electronic switching innovations at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS2022) in Denver, June 19-24. IMS2022, the world's premier RF and microwave industry conference and trade show, provides an ideal venue to showcase Menlo Micro's Ideal Switch products, technologies and RF switching solutions.

The Ideal Switch is the electronic industry's "Holy Grail" of switching technology, combining the benefits of both electromechanical relays and solid-state switches. Tiny, fast and reliable, the Ideal Switch can withstand extreme temperatures and handle thousands of watts with ultra-low losses. Menlo Micro has reinvented the electronic switch with its Ideal Switch technology, bringing 99+ percent reductions in size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) to dozens of industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial IoT, and test and measurement.

Menlo Micro experts will provide the following product and technology demos at booth #7110.

The IMS2022 Exhibition will take place Tuesday, June 21 through Thursday, June 23 at the Colorado Convention Center. To schedule a meeting, contact us at marketing@menlomicro.com or stop by our booth and explore the future of RF switching technology. We look forward to seeing you at IMS2022.

About Menlo Micro

Menlo Micro is on a mission to create a more energy efficient and sustainable world, with an entirely new category of electronic switches. The Ideal Switch eliminates compromises and tradeoffs by combining the benefits of electromechanical and solid-state switches into the best of both worlds. Menlo is bringing more than 99 percent reductions in size, weight, power, and cost to dozens of industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial IoT, and test and measurement. For more information, visit menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005792/en/