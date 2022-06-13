Wasatch Launches U.S. Select Fund

Wasatch Global Investors announced today the launch of the Wasatch U.S. Select Fund (WAUSX/WGUSX). The Fund will invest in a select portfolio of 20 to 40 primarily mid-cap companies that draw upon Wasatch's nearly 50-year history in high-quality growth investing.

Mike Valentine, Portfolio Manager of the Fund, said, "As small-cap specialists, we often find companies in which there's still tremendous headroom for growth as their stocks move beyond small market capitalization limits. At the same time, these firms are building upon their competitive advantages and becoming even higher-quality businesses. In our view, a portfolio of such companies has the potential to provide the growth traditionally found in small-cap stocks, but with higher quality.

"We believe our fundamental, bottom-up research process lends itself to discovering these companies that are reaching their best years of growth. To the extent we can identify those companies that will improve or maintain their high-quality characteristics, we believe the U.S. Select Fund can create considerable alpha. Further, a collection of such companies, many of which are in the mid-cap range, may provide investors with a desirable blend of small-cap-like growth with large-cap-like durability."

Fund Inception Date: June 13, 2022 Fund Name Share Classes Portfolio Management Wasatch U.S. Select Fund Investor – WAUSX Institutional – WGUSX Mike Valentine, Portfolio Manager Paul Lambert, Portfolio Manager Austin Bone, Portfolio Manager Mick Rasmussen, CFA, Portfolio Manager

About Wasatch Global Investors

Wasatch Global Investors is a 100% employee-owned investment manager founded in 1975 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Named after the nearby Wasatch Mountain Range, the firm brings unparalleled experience to U.S. and international micro-, small- and mid-cap investing with a culture that emphasizes collaboration, excellence and intellectual curiosity. Wasatch had $28 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2022. Wasatch Global Investors is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Risks

Investing in small cap funds will be more volatile and loss of principal could be greater than investing in large cap or more diversified funds. Investing in foreign securities, especially in emerging and frontier markets, entails special risks, such as currency fluctuations and political uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the prospectus. The investment objective of the Fund is long-term growth of capital. The Fund is new and has a limited operating history.

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, containing this and other information, visit wasatchglobal.com or call (800) 551-1700. Please read it carefully before investing.

Wasatch Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ADI). Eric Bergeson is a registered representative of ADI. ADI is not affiliated with Wasatch Global Investors.

CFA® is a trademark owned by CFA Institute.

©2022 Wasatch Global Investors. All Rights Reserved.

WAS005639 Exp: 12/31/2022

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220610005538/en/