Magna Motors celebrates its seventh anniversary in Jamaica with the launch of its new world-class showroom

Magna Motors, Hyundai's exclusive distributor in Jamaica, celebrated its seventh anniversary in the country with the inauguration of its new world-class facilities.

The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness; Agustín Lama Verdeja, CEO of Grupo Magna; and Erick Gutiérrez, CEO of Magna Motors Jamaica. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Hyundai brand's new home, complete with a state-of-the-art service center and a luxurious showroom, was the highlight of this historic event as Magna Motors celebrated and cemented its presence in Jamaica over the past seven years.

"I am aware that you [Magna Motors] are now the proud owner of 11.5% of the country's automotive market, as a result of your philosophy of offering modern, first-rate products. I am sure it resonates with the Jamaican consumer seeking value at an affordable cost," said Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

This new location is Magna Motors' largest in the country and features a room designed to highlight its modern vehicles and 12 service bays in state-of-the-art facilities and can serve up to 100 customers daily.

Grupo Magna CEO Agustín Lama Verdeja stated: "Since the beginning, Magna Motors has had two main goals: to create and maintain a solid business that contributes positively to enriching the lives of our employees, customers and shareholders, and to play our part in an integral way in the economic development of the countries in which we operate by creating jobs, investing and providing consumers with the best mobility solutions."

Magna Motors Jamaica CEO Erick Gutiérrez also expressed how proud he was of the achievements made over these past seven years and praised their success even during the pandemic. In his speech to the attendees, he said: "Hyundai enjoyed a record-breaking year, in spite of the pandemic. Hyundai received more than 110 awards in 2021, the most accolades the brand has received in a calendar year."

This event was hosted by the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, and was attended by approximately 100 guests including: Audley Shaw, Minister of Transport and Mining, Angie Martínez Tejera, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Jamaica and the Magna Motors management team.

