Houwzer's RiseUp Fund To Host Timely Discussion on Affordable Housing at Drexel University

Houwzer, a next generation, end-to-end real estate brokerage and homeownership platform powered by proprietary technology and an all-W2 labor model, is hosting a panel discussion on affordable housing issues in Philadelphia and across the country with its independent, federally chartered nonprofit RiseUp Fund. The RiseUp Fund was created to provide a clear path toward homeownership for underserved families. The discussion will be held at Drexel University's Dornsife Center for Neighborhood Partnerships on June 21 from 5-6:30 p.m. Registration is now open.

The free event will begin with a brief showing of the investigative documentary, "Push: The Global Housing Crisis" by United Nations Special Reporter Leilani Farha. A panel discussion will then take place with speakers including Houwzer CEO Mike Maher; Philadelphia City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier; Drexel Assistant Professor and Director of the Ubuntu Center for Global Racism, Global Movements, and Population Study Dr. Sharrelle Barber; and Shift Capital CEO Brian Murray. An audience Q&A session will conclude the event.

"Homeownership has long been the clearest path to wealth in America, but it has never come with equal rights or access for all Americans," says Maher. "Companies like Houwzer and initiatives like the RiseUp Fund are stepping up and listening to help level the playing field, especially as we continue to navigate one of the most difficult housing climates in history."

The June 21 panel discussion will also cover the history of affordable housing, racial segregation, and economic discrimination, while examining the role of government, the private sector, and academia in creating sustainable solutions.

"Many Philadelphians are unable to find affordable housing, especially Black and brown residents living in communities I represent, '' says Philadelphia City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier. "That is why the preservation and production of affordable housing is one of my top priorities. I passed the first large-scale mandatory inclusionary zoning bill in Philadelphia which requires large developments to include affordable units and City Council is dedicating tens of millions of dollars to the production and preservation of affordable housing through the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative. But, all levels of government must do more to ensure that housing truly is a human right."

The RiseUp Fund reduces barriers to owning a home through education, financial assistance, and empowerment. Houwzer, a certified B Corporation since 2016 and the first B Corporation real estate brokerage in the world, donates $100 to the RiseUp Fund for every home it helps its clients buy or sell, with 100% of those funds supporting eligible families with homebuyer grants and programs. The RiseUp Fund also offers Houwzer's expert salaried agents, affordable mortgage services, and a host of education and mentoring programs to set up traditionally underserved populations for successful homeownership long after the purchase of their first home. To apply for RiseUp or become a partner in the Fund, please visit www.riseupfund.org.

About RiseUp Fund: RiseUp has a vision that every individual or family who is able to sustain the responsibilities of homeownership can achieve that milestone and build future wealth without discrimination. Our mission is to accelerate generational wealth of the underserved through homeownership. Owning one's home has always been the clearest path to wealth in America, but without equal rights or access, it's not always been achievable for many. By leveling the playing field through financial assistance, homebuyer education and mentoring programs, RiseUp supports upward mobility for many families who have been left behind. The Fund adheres to the economic guidelines set forth in the ALICE classification as defined by the United Way. Learn more or apply at www.riseupfund.org.

About Houwzer: Houwzer is a next-generation real estate brokerage and home services company built around the customer. Its full-service, salaried agents and loan officers help homeowners save when they sell and trust when they buy. Houwzer's proprietary technology is an end-to-end platform that streamlines the entire transaction from beginning to end with an integrated one-stop shopping experience. The company employs unique salaried agents as dedicated seller or buyer agent specialists who receive salary instead of commissions, allowing them to focus on service, not just sales. Houwzer has maintained an industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 84 and an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars from over thousands of client reviews online. Since launching in 2015, Houwzer has saved home sellers along the East Coast over $35 million and helped clients buy or sell thousands of homes worth almost $2 billion. To learn more, visit houwzer.com.

