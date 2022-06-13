UBILITE Opens a New Office in Greece

UBILITE, Inc. announced today the opening of its new office and subsidiary in Athens, Greece.

"UBILITE has established a new entity in Greece", said Ismail Lakkis, CEO and Founder of UBILITE, Inc., "to tap into the diverse high-technology talent pools throughout Europe and the Middle East."

The 315 square meter R&D office is located at Syntagma Square, heart of commercial activity in central Athens. The country is rich with diverse talent from well-known prestigious universities, as well as highly qualified and experienced engineers from Fortune 500 companies.

"UBILITE will expand its staffing and capabilities in hardware as well as software engineering. In addition, the company will be hiring application engineers and marketing and sales support staff to execute on our product roadmap and address the strong interest we are getting from a variety of customers," said Ismail Lakkis.

The New Office address is:

Mitropoleos 12-14

Athens 105 63 Greece

About UBILITE:

Founded in 2014, UBILITE is a fabless semiconductor company developing Ultra Low Power Wi-Fi Chipset for the IoT applications. UBILITE developed the lowest power 802.11 Wi-Fi SoC on the market with power consumption that is lower than Bluetooth. The Ultra Low Power requirements enable very long battery life or the ability to use energy harvesting to enable continuous operation for years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005245/en/