Hipcamp Founder and CEO Alyssa Ravasio featured in Outside Business Journal's list of 20 Most Influential People in Outdoor Industry

Hipcamp, the world's largest provider of outdoor stays, today announced that CEO Alyssa Ravasio has been named one of the 20 Most Influential People in the Outdoor Industry by Outside Business Journal. Ravasio and the 19 other winners were selected from among more than 300 nominees based on vision, ethics, measurable impact, and ability to inspire others.

"I'm proud of the business model that iterated into Hipcamp," said Ravasio. "It solves a really important problem for outdoor enthusiasts by creating new places to play, while also creating income for rural communities and landowners to better steward their resources." (Photo: Business Wire)

"Alyssa's mission to improve outdoor access for campers while generating income for rural communities and landowners stood out to our judges as exemplary in the categories of vision, ethics, measurable impact, and the potential to inspire others," said Outside Business Journal Editor Andrew Weaver. "Hipcamp's success and forward-thinking business model have propelled Alyssa to the heights of leadership in our space, and we're proud to feature her on our annual list of the most influential people in the outdoor industry."

In 2013, Ravasio founded Hipcamp with the goal of getting more people outside. Hipcamp connects private landowners with campers, glampers, and RVers to make it simple to find and book outdoor stays across the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Since launch, Hipcamp has helped more than 6 million people enjoy a night under the stars. The company has also unlocked access to 4 million acres of previously inaccessible private land, enabling better stewardship of the biodiversity those lands enable.

Other outdoor industry influencers who made the list include Filmmaker Jimmy Chin, Outdoor Afro Founder and CEO Rue Mapp, and Skier Trevor Kinnesin.

About the award

Outside Business Journal's list of the 20 Most Influential People in the Outdoor Industry is a celebration of the innovators, influencers, and forward thinkers changing outdoor business for the better.

The list honors leaders on the cutting edge of their field across product development, retail, advocacy and more.

About Hipcamp

Founded in 2013, Hipcamp is the world's largest provider of outdoor stays. It gives a growing community of good-natured people the opportunity to list, discover, and book unique outdoor experiences. The fully remote company operates in the United States, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and to date has helped people spend more than 6 million nights under the stars. When listing on Hipcamp, farmers, ranchers, vintners, and other landowners generate new revenue streams to steward their land and keep working lands working. By making it simple to get outside, Hipcamp protects habitat and supports a growing love for the land.

About Outside Business Journal

Outside Business Journal was founded in 1984 under the name SNEWS (Specialty News). For almost four decades, the publication has served a community of brands, retailers, nonprofits, advocacy groups, PR agencies, media outlets, and outdoor recreationists as the most trusted source of news in the outdoor industry.

Outside Business Journal is a carbon-neutral publication thanks to a partnership with Cooler.

