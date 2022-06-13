ñol

MSTR Shareholder Update: Robbins LLP Investigates Microstrategy, Inc. (MSTR) on Behalf of Shareholders

by Business Wire
June 13, 2022 1:14 PM | 1 min read

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that it is investigating Microstrategy, Inc. MSTR to determine whether certain Microstrategy, Inc. officers and directors breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Microstrategy provides business intelligence software and related services.

Microstrategy, Inc. (MSTR) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of Microstrategy, Inc. contact us for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Microstrategy, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

