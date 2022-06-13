Lowe Completes 335-Unit First Tower of Mason and Main Apartment Development

Leasing underway at this newest addition to Seattle's Yesler Terrace

Lowe, a national real estate developer, investor and manager, has completed the first of two nine-story towers at Mason and Main, located in the 30-acre, transit oriented, master planned Yesler Terrace community near downtown Seattle. The first building contains 335 units with a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The second 215-unit tower is set for completion in the last quarter of 2022. At completion, the LEED Gold Mason and Main will comprise 550 apartments units, of which 137 will be designated for people earning 65-80% AMI, 6,800 square feet of ground floor retail, 315 parking stalls and a new public neighborhood pocket park.

Mason and Main is part of the comprehensive redevelopment of the Yesler Terrace neighborhood that includes a mix of public and private developments offering housing, office space and a host of neighborhood amenities.

"Mason & Main was designed to honor the rich history of Seattle. We are proud members of the community and grateful for the opportunity to add much needed housing and contribute to the vitality of the neighborhood," said Suzi Morris, executive vice president, Lowe.

Retail and residential leasing is currently underway. Homes feature modern fixtures and finishes such as woodgrain plank flooring, quartz countertops, high-end appliances, including full size washer and dryers. Mason and Main has smart home technology that provides residents with keyless entry, and lighting and outlet control through an integrated app or smart speaker system. Select homes also include private patios or balconies and Mt Rainier, Cascades, Puget Sound, stadium or neighborhood territorial views.

Both buildings will offer residents a wide-range of communal spaces and amenities including co-working areas, a karaoke and screening room, makers space, community meeting and conference space, and lounge spaces. Outdoor areas include rooftop and courtyard lounging areas with outdoor kitchens with sweeping area views of Mount Rainer, Puget Sound, Downtown Seattle and beyond, and a community garden where residents can harvest vegetables tended to by the Seattle Urban Farm Company. Residents also will have access to two fully equipped fitness centers and pet friendly amenities including dog runs and a dog wash.

As part of the development, Lowe commissioned custom artwork from local community artists for exterior murals and interior works to create one of Seattle's largest art collections in a residential setting. Displaying works from a wide range of artists and mediums, Mason & Main represents the craft and creativity of the city.

Located at 209 12th Ave S, and 1020 S Main St., Mason and Main is ideally situated near Downtown Seattle, International District, Capitol Hill, light rail, including the soon to be open Rainier Station, and entrances to I-90 and I-5. The community boasts a transit score of 97 and a walk score of 98 – providing easy access to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options as well as the area's new streetcar line. As part of the community redevelopment, Yesler Terrace will have a large central park, public gardens, performing arts center, community center and a series of pocket parks, including one directly adjacent to the building.

Mason and Main was designed by Ankrom Moisan Architects. Compass is the general contractor. Greystar is providing property management. West Coast Commercial Properties are the retail listing brokers. Additional property and unit information is available at www.masonandmainapartments.com

Lowe has made numerous commercial and hospitality property acquisitions in the Seattle area, and most recently completed the sale of the 286-unit Talisman multifamily property at Redmond Town Center. Lowe is a joint venture partner in Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, Washington and Sunriver Resort in Central Oregon.

