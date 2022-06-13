Dynatrace Receives the Highest Scores Across 4 of 6 Use Cases in the 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for APM and Observability Report

Report evaluates solutions from 19 vendors and details essential product capabilities to solve the full range of use cases for APM and observability in modern hybrid and multicloud environments

Dynatrace DT announced today that it received the highest score in 4 of 6 use cases for the Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and Observability report. Gartner evaluated 19 vendors. The Dynatrace platform received the highest overall scores in the DevOps/AppDev, SRE/Platform Operations, IT Operations, and Digital Experience Monitoring use cases. This report accompanies the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for APM and Observability, which named Dynatrace a Leader and positioned it furthest overall for Completeness of Vision. Complimentary copies of the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for APM and Observability and the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for APM and Observability are available on the Dynatrace website.

"The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors, and we were thrilled to be named a Leader with the furthest position for Completeness of Vision. Gartner recommends that organizations review the Magic Quadrant and the companion Critical Capabilities together to gain a holistic view of the vendors in the APM and observability market," said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. "It is gratifying to see Dynatrace ranked #1 out of 19 vendors in four use cases recognized. We pride ourselves on innovation, and we are thankful for our R&D teams for delivering solutions that people need and consistently anticipating our customers' expanding requirements."

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, Gregg Siegfried, Mrudula Bangera, Padraig Byrne, 8 June 2022

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, Padraig Byrne, Gregg Siegfried, Mrudula Bangera, 7 June 2022

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005717/en/