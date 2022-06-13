1821Health Launches as New Strategy to Strengthen Healthcare Workforce

Former heath system executive seeks to democratize leadership development for healthcare workers at every level.

Today marks the launch of 1821Health, a new company that makes leadership development inclusive to people at every level of healthcare organizations, from the front line to the executive suite. As the country grapples with a growing healthcare workforce crisis and high levels of clinician burnout, 1821Health offers solutions to fortify the workforce and alleviate these issues from their root causes. Using the science of learning to develop user-friendly content, 1821Health programs develop a culture of inclusion and empowerment within organizations of all sizes.

The company was created by Dr. Rusty Holman, a physician executive with more than 25 years of experience working in the C-suite of health systems. Throughout his career, Dr. Holman witnessed the exclusive nature of leadership training and the impact this shortfall has on employees, culture and performance across healthcare organizations.

"In the decades I spent as a physician executive, I have seen the disconnect between those in the executive suite (myself included) and those on the front lines," said Dr. Holman. "I see executives with a deep desire to empower the front line, but they struggle to connect noble intent with concrete action. Healthcare's most precious resource is its people. Yet, the vast majority of leadership training is exclusive to those with formal titles and sufficient rank, leaving the front line, promising up-and-comers and even new managers behind."

Staffing issues are often quoted as the number one issue on the minds of hospital CEOs. In response, health systems are competing to hire and retain workers by offering better compensation, flexibility and wellness programs. While this is admirable, 1821Health contends that these tactics alone will not solve the deep-seated problems within healthcare organizations.

"Combatting burnout isn't simply about building more resilience, but more so about eradicating harmful systems. Burnout often comes from loss of autonomy and flawed culture," said Dr. Holman. "Leadership development programs should not only equip executives to address unhealthy environments and broken processes, but also empower everyone to become active problem solvers for their own workplace."

1821Health provides accessible, concise and practical skill-building through its robust virtual library of training lessons and supporting resources, covering topics such as communication, change management, relationship building, shaping culture, problem solving and more. Recognizing the need for situation-specific, personal development, 1821Health also offers services such as live, interactive discussions with Dr. Holman, professional mentoring and customized solutions to drastically improve leadership effectiveness and advance culture change.

About 1821Health

1821Health is dedicated to inclusion of all staff and employees of health systems, transparency of professional development, and shared responsibility for creating the desired culture and results in healthcare organizations. Unlike many training and development resources that focus heavily on theory, 1821Health provides direct, concise and exceptionally practical guidance regardless of role or title. Visit www.1821Health.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005657/en/