Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council Reveals Texas Country Artist Josh Abbott Is New Voice Behind Iconic Jingle

Two Texas icons have joined forces to create a fresh new sound for DQ® restaurants in Texas with one of the most recognizable jingles in the Lone Star State, "That's What I like About Texas" The Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council partnered with Texas native and country music star Josh Abbott to bring his distinctive style to the jingle in the "No Place but Texas, Nobody But DQ" campaign launching today.

For 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have delighted fans with Treats and Eats, and for nearly two decades Josh Abbott has been electrifying country music fans with top hits such as Settle Me Down and She's Like Texas. Josh Abbott formed his band right here in the Lone Star State and exemplifies the Texas ideals of family, community, and independence. Josh Abbott's version of "That's What I like About Texas" can be found at dqtexas.com/josh-abbott-announcement.

"Josh Abbott grew up in Idalou, Texas enjoying the treats and eats at his local DQ restaurant," said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council. "He loves the brand so much he even shares an ode to DQ restaurants in the lyrics of his song "I'll Sing About Mine." Texans are proud of their traditions and DQ restaurants in Texas have been a fixture in this state for 75 years. Josh is a natural fit for this new sound which represents our strong brand in Texas."

The LOOMIS Agency created and launched the original "That's What I Like About Texas" campaign featuring the jingle in June 2002. The jingle has been so successful over the last 20 years, it is easily recalled by fans across Texas. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council has tied Josh Abbott's version of the jingle to a refreshed campaign for DQ restaurants in Texas. The jingle is featured in television and radio spots in Texas, as well as the DQ Texas website and on DQ Texas social media channels.

"As a native Texan, I am very familiar with the brand. As a kid, Dairy Queen restaurants were the place I went for a sweet treat or a Hungr-Buster or my favorite, steak fingers," said Abbott. "When I think DQ restaurants in Texas, obviously I think of the jingle. When I first got the call about possibly recording the iconic jingle, I thought that was cool. There's a big responsibility to staying true to the roots, but also invoke the sound of our band. You will hear my voice as well as the banjo and fiddle in this new version. We are excited for Texans to hear it and maybe we'll run into DQ fans grabbing a Blizzard while we are on tour."

About Josh Abbott

Josh Abbott founded the Josh Abbott Band (JAB) in 2006 while attending Texas Tech University. The seven-piece group cut its teeth as a hard-touring act with hooky melodies that deliver real-world stories. Led by the true-to-life cycles in Abbott's life, JAB explored new territory with its last two albums – in Front Row and adding strings and a horn section to Until My Voice Goes Out. The extended play Catching Fire captures a sense of personal renewal. Visit joshabbottband.com for tour dates.

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.

