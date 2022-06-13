TRM Labs Acquires UK Crypto Investigations Training Company CSITech

Acquisition broadens TRM capacity to deliver advanced crypto and blockchain investigative training for the industry's foremost investigators

Today, TRM Labs, the blockchain intelligence company, announced the acquisition of CSITech, a global leader in crypto and blockchain investigative training. CSITech adds its nearly two decades of investigative training experience to TRM's suite of compliance tools and service offerings for crypto business, government and law enforcement agency, and financial institution clientele.

CSITech, a UK-based firm, delivers in-person and online training on blockchain and cryptocurrency investigations. CSITech is widely recognized as the leading crypto investigations training firm and has trained international law enforcement bodies at all levels on investigative techniques and best practices for investigating cryptocurrency-related crimes.

"TRM is on a mission to bring trust and safety to the crypto economy. Providing first-rate tools and training to law enforcement and compliance professionals that help safeguard this ecosystem is a core component," said Esteban Castaño, co-founder and CEO of TRM Labs. "We're excited about the expanded training capabilities Nick and his team of experts will allow us to offer to our global base of customers."

CSITech's expertise will augment and expand TRM's existing portfolio of training services, which includes TRM Academy – an extensive library of self-serve digital courses available to all TRM customers as a complimentary resource – and several multi-day certification courses designed to advance the skills of professionals ranging compliance practitioners who are new to crypto to experienced crypto investigators.

"We're committed to delivering the best training and certifications to our students, clients and partners in pursuit of our tireless mission to see the crypto space become a safer and more trustworthy environment for all," said Nick Furneaux, Managing Director at CSITech.

"The pro level courses we are delivering are for those with a high existing knowledge base, who have taken a number of existing courses available and are looking to acquire the techniques and skills to take their capabilities, services offerings and careers to the next level."

Mr. Furneaux is an internationally renowned expert of blockchain forensics and author of Investigating Cryptocurrencies: Understanding, Extracting, and Analyzing Blockchain Evidence (2018). In 18 years of operation, CSITech established itself as the preeminent crypto investigations training provider with top law enforcement agents among its alumni. Former pupils are currently leading some of the most well known cryptocurrency investigations in the sector, including cases involving hacks against exchanges, organized crime groups and sanctions evasion.

"Since 2019, TRM Labs has constantly innovated to build a blockchain investigations tool for today's crypto ecosystem. We at CSITech are thrilled to join TRM on its mission to build a safer financial system for billions of people and expand our capability to train the next generation of leading cryptocurrency investigators," said Furneaux. He and other CSITech personnel join TRM's Training and Certifications team, operating in close collaboration with TRM's Global Investigations team led by former IRS-Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI) Special Agent Chris Janczewski, who joined TRM in March 2022.

"The cryptocurrency space is evolving at tremendous pace and requires investigators and industry leaders to educate and prepare to match the industry's scale," said Chris Janczewski, Head of Global Investigations for TRM. "My team and I work closely with TRM's Training and Certifications program to ensure that the course material continues to reflect the reality of the job on the ground."

TRM's certifications portfolio includes a range of multi-day course offerings that can be delivered virtually or in-person: TRM Crypto Fundamentals Certification (TRM-CFC), TRM Certified Crypto Compliance Specialist (TRM-CCS), TRM Certified Investigator (TRM-CI) and TRM Advanced Crypto Investigator (TRM-ACI). For more information and to enquire about booking group or individual courses, visit the TRM website here.

About TRM Labs

TRM provides blockchain intelligence to help financial institutions, cryptocurrency businesses and public agencies detect, investigate and manage crypto-related fraud and financial crime. TRM's risk management platform includes solutions for cryptocurrency anti-money laundering (AML), transaction monitoring and wallet screening, entity risk scoring including Know-Your-VASP, and transaction tracing for investigations. These tools enable a rapidly growing cohort of organizations around the world to safely embrace cryptocurrency-related transactions, products, and partnerships. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005669/en/