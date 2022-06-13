Apollo Funds Invest in Moleaer, a World Leader in Nanobubble Technology

Moleaer Raises $40 Million Series C Funding Led by Apollo and Joined by Husqvarna

Capital will accelerate deployment of Moleaer's Nanobubble Technology to counter the effects of climate change and water scarcity in a broad range of industries

Moleaer, the global leader in nanobubble technology, today announced the closing of its $40 million Series C financing round led by funds managed by Apollo APO and joined by Husqvarna, a strategic partner, and existing investors. This financing round brings Moleaer's total funding raised to $61 million. Moleaer, the category creator of a rapidly growing multi-billion-dollar market, will use the funds to accelerate the global deployment of its proprietary nanobubble technology, which enables multiple industries to reduce their water, chemical and energy footprint.

Since its inception in 2017, Moleaer's mission is to unlock the power of water to do more with less. Its patented nanobubble technology significantly improves sustainable food production and processing, water and wastewater treatment, natural resource recovery, and the health of aquatic ecosystems, all without the use of harmful chemicals.

Wilson Handler, Partner at Apollo, said: "We are constantly evaluating strategic investment opportunities that drive a more sustainable future. As the world faces a water shortage and an energy crisis, we believe that Moleaer's nanobubble technology will be an important tool for companies and industries trying to adapt to these new realities while also meeting customer and stakeholder demands."

Nick Dyner, the CEO of Moleaer, said: "The investment by Apollo underscores the demonstrated success we've achieved to date, as well as our ability to deliver sustainable solutions across industries. This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our employees who are actively deploying our technology around the world and continuously developing new applications to unlock the power of water through nanobubbles. Looking to the future, it is our belief that nanobubble technology will be a standard kit in any water-based industrial process and natural water body."

By the numbers:

Moleaer has deployed more than 1500 nanobubble systems and sustainably treats more than a combined 500 million gallons of water per day.

Nanobubbles improved plant health at more than 400 farms and increased crop yields up to 56% while reducing chemical fertilizer use and water consumption.

Moleaer's nanobubble technology can increase wastewater treatment capacity by up to 25% and lower energy consumption by up to 40%.

Moleaer's nanobubble technology lowers the cost of oxygen used in salmon farms by over 30% through its best-in-class oxygen transfer rates, which are greater than 85%.

Nanobubbles lower the surface tension of water, improving infiltration into soil and reducing the amount of water needed for irrigation by more than 12%.

Nanobubbles remove pathogens from food surfaces, reducing the need for chemicals like chlorine and peracetic acid in the food production process.

Moleaer has received numerous awards for its innovative technology and environmental impact. Most recently, the company was recognized as a Global Cleantech 100 Company and was awarded the 2022 Impact Award by Real Leaders Magazine. It also received a Distinction award from Global Water Intelligence in the Project of the Year category for its work with the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Works to rapidly restore the water quality in the Dominguez Channel.

About Moleaer

Moleaer™ is the global leader in nanobubble technology with a mission to do more using less water. By deploying the power of nanobubbles, the company enhances and improves the performance and productivity of many of the world's most critical industrial processes. Its proprietary nanobubble technology unlocks the power of water to help farmers grow more food, empowers businesses to manage water more effectively and efficiently, and restores aquatic ecosystems sustainably without chemicals.

Moleaer has deployed more than 1,500 nanobubble generator installations in more than 30 countries. The generators inject nanobubbles ― 2,500 times smaller than a grain of salt ― that supersaturate water with oxygen or other gases, form mild oxidants for disinfection, and increase water's ability to permeate soil and rock. Moleaer's patented nanobubble technology provides the highest oxygen transfer rate in the industry at >85%, and is a cost-effective, chemical-free solution proven to increase sustainable food production through better plant health and heat tolerance, reduce the use of chemicals across water-based industrial processes including the food value chain, restore aquatic ecosystems, and improve natural resource recovery.

