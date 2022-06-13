Cambium Learning Group's John Campbell Wins EdTech Leadership Award at the 2022 CODiE Awards

Cambium and its business units earn prestigious industry recognition with four award wins, most of any edtech company

Cambium Learning® Group today announced that former CEO John Campbell has been named the winner of the EdTech Leadership Award at the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world. The EdTech Leadership Award honors Campbell's outstanding leadership over the past year, which resulted in the success of Cambium, its employees and the greater edtech community.

"Having recently retired, I'm humbled to receive this special recognition," said John Campbell, former CEO of Cambium. "This achievement would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our 2,300 employees. It was a privilege to serve at Cambium for 18 years and I am thrilled to see Cambium and its business units continue to realize its purpose: helping all teachers and students feel seen, valued and supported."

Two other Cambium PreK-12 brands — ExploreLearning® and Lexia® Learning — were also recognized by the SIIA CODiE Awards. ExploreLearning® received the Best Gamification in Learning Award for ExploreLearning Reflex and was awarded Best Virtual Lab for ExploreLearning Gizmos. Lexia® Learning was named Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution for Lexia English Language Development.

"The 2022 EdTech CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees – the best of the best – that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today – from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/education-technology-winners/.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally seen, valued and supported each and every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now.

To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Medium. The Cambium family of brands includes: Cambium Assessment, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

