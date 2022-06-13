Oticon Opens Nominations for the 2022 Oticon Focus on People Awards

National awards program honors individuals with hearing loss, advocates and hearing care professionals

Hearing aid manufacturer Oticon, Inc. has opened the call for nominations for its annual Oticon Focus on People Awards. Now in its 24th installment, the national awards program recognizes individuals who demonstrate that hearing loss does not limit a person's ability to make a positive difference in the world, as well as the dedicated hearing care professionals who serve them.

"Oticon is honored to recognize the immense contributions of the students, adults, advocates and professionals who are blazing a trail to overcome the stigma of hearing loss and make a difference in their communities," said Nancy Palmere Mucha, Director of Consumer Marketing and Public Relations for Oticon, Inc. "Each year, the nominees' stories of resilience, breaking down barriers, and advocacy for a more inclusive future inspire us all in our mission to deliver life-changing technology to people with hearing loss."

Nominations for the Oticon Focus on People Awards are being accepted online until July 22 in the following four categories:

Student - For full-time students with hearing loss, ages 6 – 25

Adult - For individuals aged 21 and above with hearing loss

Advocacy - For adults with hearing loss who are actively involved in support efforts for the hard-of-hearing or deaf communities

Practitioner - For hearing care professionals who currently practice in a school or clinical setting. Nominees in the Practitioner category are not required to have hearing loss.

Following the close of nominations, three finalists in each category will be selected and the public will be invited to vote online to determine first, second and third place winners. Each finalist will be awarded a cash prize. In addition, the first-place winners in the Student, Adult and Advocacy categories will receive Oticon BrainHearing™ hearing aids as well as a donation to the charity of their choice.

For more information on the Oticon Focus on People Awards and to nominate someone you know, please visit Oticon.com/FOP. Submissions close on July 22, 2022.

Oticon, Inc. – Life-Changing Technology

Oticon is one of the world's most innovative hearing device manufacturers, with more than 115 years' experience in the design and development of hearing aids for adults and children. Our comprehensive portfolio of life-changing technology improves not only the quality of hearing but the overall quality of life for people with hearing loss. Oticon challenges conventions and pushes the limits of technology to bring to market hearing solutions that exceed the needs and expectations of people with hearing loss, so that they can live their lives without limit. Our groundbreaking BrainHearing™ technology is helping to provide better hearing with less effort by giving the brain the clearest, purest sound signals to decode. For more information visit oticon.com.

