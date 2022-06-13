Mouser Wins Trio of Top Distributor Awards from Vishay

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, is very pleased to announce that it has received an unprecedented trio of awards from Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., one of the world's most trusted manufacturers of electronic components. Vishay named Mouser 2021 Americas High Service (Catalog) Distributor of the Year, 2021 Americas Semiconductors High Service Distributor of the Year, and 2021 EMEA High Service Distributor of the Year.

The awards are based on a rigorous system where points are given for performance in key metrics such as sales, New Product Introductions and number of stocked parts.

"Vishay is proud to present the Mouser team with these awards, which reflect Mouser's outstanding level of service and breadth of inventory, making Vishay's technologies and solutions more visible and available to our customers," said Robert Kirch, Vice President of Global Distribution Sales at Vishay. "High service distribution is a central part of our business strategy and Mouser's best-in-class performance and service sets them apart. We are happy to present Mouser with these awards and congratulate their entire team for such outstanding performance around the world."

"It is a great honor to receive such recognition from Vishay," said Andy Kerr, Mouser Vice President of Supplier Management. "Customers across the globe depend on Vishay components for their designs. Vishay's broad and competitive product and technology portfolio supports customers in virtually every market sector. We are proud to receive these prestigious awards from our strong partner, Vishay."

Over the last decade, Mouser has received a long list of awards from Vishay, including 2020 Americas Passives High Service Distributor of the Year (DoY), 2019 Americas DoY and Americas High Service Passives DoY, 2018 High Service DoY and Semiconductor High Service DoY, 2017 Semiconductor High Service DoY, and 2015 North American High Service DoY. Mouser's Europe team has received the High Service DoY for Europe award 2013 through 2016, 2018 and 2019.

With over 50,000 Vishay products in stock, Mouser offers an ever-widening selection of the manufacturer's newest products, from discrete semiconductors — including diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics — to passive electronic components such as resistors, inductors and capacitors.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH).

