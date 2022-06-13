Coghill Family to Retain Ownership, Management of Silver Lake Country Club in Orland Park

After 15 months of soul searching, the Coghill Family has decided to take Silver Lake Country Club off the market and continue operating the 300+ acre golf and event venue in southwest suburban Orland Park. "As we reflect on all the wonderful people we have met and the many beautiful memories made during more than 80 years at Silver Lake, we have decided that maintaining our legacy of golf and hospitality is the best path forward for our family and our community," stated Amy Coghill, Owner/Manager, and proud 4th generation member of the Coghill family to own and operate Silver Lake Country Club.

"With the pandemic having stimulated interest and demand for the game of golf, we believe Silver Lake is perfectly positioned not only to continue its tradition as a premier wedding and event venue but to sustain this momentum by providing both new and established players with an outstanding golf experience," observed Coghill. "Our 18-hole North and South courses are challenging yet extremely enjoyable for golfers of every age and ability while Rolling Hills, originally heralded as Chicagoland's sportiest 9-hole layout, has been making golf shorter and sweeter for nearly five decades."

Thanks to a highly experienced banquet staff and outstanding gourmet food, Silver Lake's clubhouse, patios and lush grounds have hosted thousands of parties and special events over the years. From intimate baby showers and robust wedding celebrations to successful corporate events and fundraisers, Silver Lake Country Club offers amazing indoor and outdoor settings for gatherings of 40 to 400. "While many large weddings and banquets were unfortunately being cancelled or put on hold, our team maintained their ‘can do' attitude and stayed creative, ensuring each client event was extra special," said Coghill. "We helped some newlyweds move ahead with more intimate events in keeping with the 50-person maximum. For some golf outings, rather than serving indoor banquets after golf, we provided Corona care packages complete with steaks from R. Whittingham & Sons Inc., potatoes, and corn, that golfers could grill and enjoy at home."

As the family observed more than a decade ago, there aren't many family-owned golf facilities left, especially here in the Chicagoland area. With open green space and family-owned businesses facing a growing number of challenges throughout the U.S., it seems certain that the Coghill's decision to retain ownership will not only enable future generations of their family to grow with Silver Lake but will benefit families throughout Chicago's southwest suburbs as well.

About Silver Lake Country Club

Located in 82nd Avenue & 151st Street in Orland Park, Illinois, Silver Lake Country Club is a top destination for Midwest golfers and a premier venue for weddings, showers, parties, fundraisers and more. For more than 80 years and four generations of ownership, the Coghill Family has helped make dreams come true for those within the community.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005639/en/