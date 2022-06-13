Prudent American Technologies Announces New VP of Sales, Kelsey Keller

Prudent American Technologies, a premier USA-based contract manufacturer of highly engineered injection molded plastics and precision machined products, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kelsey Keller to Vice President of Sales. Mrs. Keller has been with Prudent American Technologies since its founding in 2018. She has more than 10 years of experience in sales, marketing, and government relations in the firearms industry. At Prudent American Technologies, her focus will be on growing the company's presence across its primary markets – commercial and military firearms, aerospace, automotive, and general industrial.

Previously, Mrs. Keller served as National Accounts Manager at Prudent American Technologies. She managed all government and military accounts, as well as all commercial firearms relationships with OEM manufacturers and distributors. Mrs. Keller was a member of the Molding Solutions, Inc. team before its merger with Chiptec, LLC to form Prudent American Technologies. Prior to that, she served as Government and Military Relations Specialist for an industrial fan manufacturer. Mrs. Keller holds a Bachelor of Science from The University of Kentucky. She is married and enjoys golf, shooting sports, kayaking, and other outdoor activities.

Al Haase, President, Prudent American Technologies, said, "Kelsey is a high performing, strategic thinker with a proven track record of developing relationships across organizations. She has made many significant contributions to Prudent American Technologies and is a respected, well-known figure in the firearms industry. In addition, she has extensive experience with large scale and long-term projects, and knows how to manage large opportunity pipelines. We are looking forward to her success in her new role."

"Prudent American Technologies knows highly engineered plastics and precision machined metal products," said Kelsey Keller, VP of Sales, Prudent American Technologies. "I am looking forward to working with the team to develop new sales opportunities and new areas of prospective growth through strategic planning within our markets. Our goal is to deliver end-to-end services to customers, from design to production to order fulfillment, simplifying customer supply chains, reducing risks and costs, and allowing companies to focus on new product R&D and marketing existing products."

