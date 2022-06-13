Southeastern Grocers Accepting Applications for Annual Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant

Grant namesake, 102-year-old trailblazer Romay Davis, recently recognized by National WWII Museum

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for its 2022 Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant. The annual program aims to promote a more equitable society by providing essential funds to nonprofit organizations that work to address racial disparities in health care, food insecurity and education.

Organizations supporting underserved populations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi may apply online through Sept. 30 to be considered for a Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity grant ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. The selected organizations will be announced on Oct. 27, 2022, prior to grant namesake Romay Davis' 103rd birthday on Oct. 29. The grant program reaffirms SEG's steadfast commitment to racial equity and social justice by offering qualified nonprofits opportunities to receive financial support to help level the playing field for individuals of all backgrounds.

Since the grant's inception in 2020, SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation have awarded $385,000 in funding to 33 deserving community organizations.

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, "At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to a culture of belonging where differences are embraced and celebrated. In advocating for inclusivity, we strive to provide more equal opportunities for underrepresented voices to be heard and amplified. Through a dedication to positive change, we proudly support impactful organizations that empower social justice by combating inequities in the communities we serve."

SEG's Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity grant is named in honor of 102-year-old Winn-Dixie associate Romay Davis who was recently recognized as a trailblazing World War II (WWII) veteran by The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. Romay Davis attended the Museum's American Spirit Awards on June 10 and was presented with the Silver Service Medallion, a recognition reserved for those who have served the United States military with distinction and continue to lead by example.

In honor of Romay Davis, the SEG Gives Foundation will fund a $20,000 Three Star Student Leadership Academy Sponsorship. This paid scholarship will provide the resources for one student to attend The National WWII Museum's 2023 Student Leadership Academy, a leadership-training program for high school and undergraduate students.

Romay Davis enlisted in the Army in 1943 as a Private First Class member of the US Army 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. During a time when women and people of color faced discrimination, her battalion was the only all-Black Women Army Corps unit deployed overseas and bolstered crucial morale for troops in the final months of the war. After her discharge from military service, Romay continued to break barriers and shatter glass ceilings with her accomplishments, including becoming a NYU multi-degree scholar, working in real estate and fashion, earning her Taekwondo Black Belt, advocating for more inclusive communities and much more. Not one to sit still, Romay began her career with Winn-Dixie in Montgomery, Alabama at 80 years old and continues to inspire with her unwavering dedication and strong work ethic.

Community organizations throughout SEG's five-state footprint are invited to apply for grant funds to help address racial disparities in health care, food insecurity and education. For additional information about applying for the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant program, or to submit an application, visit www.seggives.com/grantapp.

