Umbraco Teams with Microsoft to Extend Composable DXP-based Content Management Systems Through Azure Marketplace

Umbraco today announced a strategic agreement with Microsoft to extend the reach of Umbraco's easy-to-use, flexible and open source content management system (CMS) built on Microsoft .NET and strengthen its position in the Azure Marketplace, an online store built around Microsoft's Azure cloud platform that contains thousands of IT software applications and services to build new solutions and manage cloud infrastructures.

"Not only is Umbraco one of the most deployed contact management systems on the Microsoft stack, but it is in the top 5 most popular server applications and among the 10 most popular open-source tools available today," said Morten Thomsen, Partner Director, Microsoft. "Our partnership is based on a common desire to strengthen the spread of Umbraco's CMS, its cloud products, and its position with Azure even further to help companies more easily publish content on their digital platforms."

Listed on the Azure marketplace are Umbraco Cloud and Umbraco Heartcore, the company's headless CMS. These technologies are at the core of Umbraco's composable digital experience platform (DXP), which lets companies integrate best-of-breed applications or tools with the CMS to design the digital experiences that fit their organization's needs instead of deploying a monolithic suite comprised of multiple MarTech technologies all integrated into one suite purchased from one vendor. As a composable DXP, the solutions, including Umbraco Cloud, work together via APIs to flexibly deliver content and customized digital experiences to customers.

"Microsoft's secure, stable and scalable Azure cloud, and its extensive online marketplace, will enable even more companies to take advantage of our composable DXP designed around our user-friendly and highly flexible CMS," said Jesper Lyngbye, vice president of technology partnerships, Umbraco. "As a result, they can configure their digital experiences across their digital platforms just the way they want, creating their preferred tech stack without any limitations. We look forward to seeing new success cases enabled through this new partnership—-and go to market together with Microsoft."

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About Umbraco

Umbraco was founded in 2003 with the vision of making the complex simpler. The Danish company offers a flexible, user-friendly content management system at the core of its composable digital experience platform (DXP). A leader in open-source tools and server applications, its success lies in the open-source model, a unique community of more than 220,000 developers and users, and a well-established partner network of digital agencies. Umbraco has 100+ employees, is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, with a branch office in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.umbraco.com.

