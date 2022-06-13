GlobalLogic Recognized as Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Engineering Services U.S. Report 2022

GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and leader in Digital Engineering, today announced that it has been recognized as a market leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Engineering Services Report 2022 by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. As global organizations in all industries continue to invest heavily in digitally transforming their businesses, the report examines the rapidly evolving area of digital engineering services in the US and Europe markets.
The report assesses technology expertise and competitive strengths of leading digital engineering technology and service providers. GlobalLogic was recognized for its integrated design-led approach to digital engineering services supported by technology innovation and use cases with a strong focus on R&D, ultimately supporting the entire value stream for their clients' digital business platforms.
The report ranked GlobalLogic as a Leader in two key categories, indicating strong competitive positioning and completeness of services offerings portfolio. These categories include:
- Design and Development (Products, Services and Experiences)
- Platforms and Applications Services
GlobalLogic also achieved the status of a Rising Star, indicating an attractive portfolio with increasing competitive positioning, in the following two categories:
- Connected and Intelligent Operations – Discrete Industries
- Integrated Customer/User Engagement
The recognition aligns with the firm's core competencies and strategies that help clients design and build innovative new digital products and experiences.
"We are proud to be working with some of the world's leading brands to create new and engaging digital products and experiences," said Arya Barirani, Chief Marketing Officer, GlobalLogic. "And we are honored to be recognized as a Leader in Digital Engineering Services by the prestigious industry group ISG. These recognitions validate our teams' hard work and unwavering commitment to deliver innovative solutions that meet our customers' objectives while also contributing to a smarter, more sustainable tomorrow."
Tapati Bandopadhyay Lead Analyst, ISG said, "GlobalLogic excels in the quality of talent, domain consulting expertise and innovative design approaches that focus on transformational digital experiences."
To read the full report, click here.
About GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise – we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.
GlobalLogic is a trademark of GlobalLogic. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005602/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.