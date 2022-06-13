JBM Packaging Named Winner of the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Top Workplaces 2022 Award by Enquirer Media

JBM Packaging, a provider of eco-friendly flexible packaging solutions and contract packaging services, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Enquirer Media Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers critical to any organization's success, including alignment, execution and connection.

"This award belongs to our entire JBM community," said Marcus Sheanshang, President and CEO. "During a time when labor continues to pose challenges in manufacturing, our team members work tirelessly to do their part, creating a positive, productive culture that encourages everyone to become the best version of themselves. I am so appreciative of each one of them."

JBM's Fair Chance Program, which offers career opportunities to formerly incarcerated people, is central to JBM's purpose of creating better lives for its team members. Since Oct. 2016, the program has continued to grow and evolve in partnership with more than 30 area prisons, halfway houses and rehabilitation centers. Fair Chance team members currently comprise approximately one-third of JBM's workforce.

From goal setting to accountability, JBM's Better Lives Coach works directly with JBM team members to identify areas where they want to improve and create meaningful changes in their lives. JBM also offers financial wellness coaches, nutrition programs, health and fitness resources and wellness challenges to further assist team members in their journey to creating a better life for themselves.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

JBM Packaging provides eco-friendly, high-performing, flexible packaging solutions and contract packaging services, helping bring our customers' ideas to life since 1985. Marcus Sheanshang, President and CEO, is the second-generation owner. With innovative products and services, we serve various markets, including beauty, apparel, agriculture, home goods, food, medical and more. We do this while maintaining a commitment to creating better solutions, which leads to better lives and a better world.

Committed to helping customers build their brand through packaging, we continue to enhance our commitment to sustainability. Supporting responsible forest management, we have secured certifications through the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) and the Sustainable Forestry Initiative®.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005592/en/