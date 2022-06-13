Village of Promise names Dana M. Gillis as new CEO

Village of Promise today announced the hiring of Dana M. Gillis as CEO. Dana comes to Village of Promise (VoP) as an experienced, results oriented leader with a demonstrated record of success in organizational culture change management, executive coaching, and facilitation of organizational change management initiatives. Dana brings to VoP a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for civic service focused on positively impacting local communities.

Dana received a B.S. Degree in Communication Arts from James Madison University and earned a Master of Studies degree in Applied Criminology and Police Management from the University of Cambridge. He was also awarded a graduate certificate in public administration from the Washington Public Affairs Center, University of Southern California, and is a graduate of the former British Police Staff College, Bramshill.

Dana is a graduate of Leadership Greater Huntsville - Class 24 as well as Leadership Alabama - Class 23. He has served on the Leadership Greater Huntsville board of directors and was the 2019 - 2020 President of the Huntsville Rotary Club.

"The VoP Board of Directors is thrilled with the hire of Dana M. Gillis as CEO. We are confident that Dana's depth of experience has equipped him to lead the VoP team in fulfilling our mission. A mission to empower families to advance out of poverty and contribute to their community. His leadership experience and passion for serving will undoubtedly positively impact the Village." Beth B. Richardson, Chair, Village of Promise Board of Directors

"I am humbled and honored by the trust and confidence bestowed upon me by the VoP Board of Directors, to guide the organization as it delivers on the promise of being the premier partner in the community, serving, transforming, and strengthening the quality of life for our families," said Dana.

Dana has over 30 years of experience in varied organizational leadership positions with a demonstrated passion for servant stewardship.

Public and community service are guiding values of Dana's as evidenced by his military service as a U.S. Army Field Artillery officer and twenty-four-year career as a Special Agent of the FBI. His community service includes work on the Boards of Directors of several organizations in the Huntsville community, to include the Women's Business Center of North Alabama (currently known as The Catalyst Center for Business & Entrepreneurship), Leadership Greater Huntsville, and Arts Huntsville. Dana is a Rotarian and served as the President of the Huntsville Rotary Club for the 2019-2020 service year.

Village of Promise (VoP) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Huntsville. VoP empowers families to advance out of poverty using a multi-generational approach, promising support through a continuum of services, and inspiring them to achieve their goals and contribute to their community. For more information, visit www.villageofpromise.org.

