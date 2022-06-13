Bow River Capital Completes Strategic Investment in Performance Improvement Leader, One10

One10 LLC, a leader in performance improvement solutions, announced today a strategic investment from Bow River Capital ("Bow River"), a Denver-based private equity firm focused on human capital businesses. This partnership represents the first of many global growth initiatives for One10 as it continues to expand the firm's industry-leading capabilities and service offerings.

The investment will allow for expansion of the One10 brand and its proprietary incentive and recognition technology while supporting Bow River's desire to invest in human capital to meet and exceed customer goals and overall engagement. One10 provides end-to-end solutions in marketing services, training, incentives, recognition, and travel and events.

"We have always been fascinated by the positive impact our industry has on our client's results," said Bob Miller, One10 CEO. "We designed the business to be a platform company that would attract the type of capital and expertise necessary to create exponential growth. We were focused on finding the right partner and aligned with Bow River because of their significant resources and our shared vision for ongoing expansion in the future," Miller added.

Details of the transaction were not disclosed. However, the partnership will bring the marketplace and One10 clients the best of both worlds - advances in human capital innovation and growth in recognition and incentive solutions.

Bow River Managing Director, Greg Hiatrides, stated, "We see a significant opportunity as leading enterprises continue to recognize the need to invest in their employee and channel relationships. As we evaluated the industry, One10 stood out as an ideal platform company due to the strength of leadership and depth of One10's professionals."

Adi Leonard, Bow River Vice President, added, "Bob Miller and the entire team deliver excellent core competencies for a marquee client list while pursuing innovative solutions."

One10 maintains a presence across North America with more than 500 employees as well as a global partner network of suppliers.

About One10

One10 LLC is a leader in incentives and recognition, travel and events, and marketing services. The company offers both Enterprise and SMB clients solutions to enable and engage their employees, salespeople and channel partners. One10's global rewards, prepaid solutions and SaaS products help organizations improve engagement and improve results for some of the world's most admired brands. For more information, visit one10marketing.com

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower middle market in three asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. In addition to its three private fund platforms, the firm launched the Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) in May 2020, which provides institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund is distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bow River Capital or its affiliates

