Bow River Capital Completes Strategic Investment in Performance Improvement Leader, One10

One10 LLC, a leader in performance improvement solutions, announced today a strategic investment from Bow River Capital ("Bow River"), a Denver-based private equity firm focused on human capital businesses. This partnership represents the first of many global growth initiatives for One10 as it continues to expand the firm's industry-leading capabilities and service offerings.
The investment will allow for expansion of the One10 brand and its proprietary incentive and recognition technology while supporting Bow River's desire to invest in human capital to meet and exceed customer goals and overall engagement. One10 provides end-to-end solutions in marketing services, training, incentives, recognition, and travel and events.
"We have always been fascinated by the positive impact our industry has on our client's results," said Bob Miller, One10 CEO. "We designed the business to be a platform company that would attract the type of capital and expertise necessary to create exponential growth. We were focused on finding the right partner and aligned with Bow River because of their significant resources and our shared vision for ongoing expansion in the future," Miller added.
Details of the transaction were not disclosed. However, the partnership will bring the marketplace and One10 clients the best of both worlds - advances in human capital innovation and growth in recognition and incentive solutions.
Bow River Managing Director, Greg Hiatrides, stated, "We see a significant opportunity as leading enterprises continue to recognize the need to invest in their employee and channel relationships. As we evaluated the industry, One10 stood out as an ideal platform company due to the strength of leadership and depth of One10's professionals."
Adi Leonard, Bow River Vice President, added, "Bob Miller and the entire team deliver excellent core competencies for a marquee client list while pursuing innovative solutions."
One10 maintains a presence across North America with more than 500 employees as well as a global partner network of suppliers.
About One10
One10 LLC is a leader in incentives and recognition, travel and events, and marketing services. The company offers both Enterprise and SMB clients solutions to enable and engage their employees, salespeople and channel partners. One10's global rewards, prepaid solutions and SaaS products help organizations improve engagement and improve results for some of the world's most admired brands. For more information, visit one10marketing.com
About Bow River Capital
Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower middle market in three asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. In addition to its three private fund platforms, the firm launched the Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) in May 2020, which provides institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.
Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund is distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bow River Capital or its affiliates
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005326/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.